Liberia: Moye Secures China's Promise for Bong County Development

MONROVIA — Bong County Senator Prince Kermue Moye Sr., over the weekend, held high-level discussions with Chinese Ambassador Yin Chengwu, at the Chinese Embassy outside Monrovia.

The meeting signaled renewed momentum toward strengthening international partnerships focused on education, infrastructure, and economic empowerment.

During the strategic courtesy visit, Senator Moye advanced proposals to expand scholarship opportunities for young Liberians, particularly students from Bong County, while also advocating for increased Chinese investment to stimulate economic growth and job creation.

The senator described education as the cornerstone of national transformation, stressing that empowering young people through international learning opportunities remains critical to Liberia's long-term development agenda.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Moye emphasized that improved access to scholarships would help build a new generation of skilled professionals capable of driving innovation and development back home. He noted that many talented students in Bong County face financial barriers that prevent them from accessing higher education abroad, adding that partnerships with China could bridge this gap and strengthen Liberia's human resource capacity.

Beyond education, the Bong County lawmaker underscored the urgent need for strategic investments in infrastructure, particularly road connectivity and essential public facilities that support commerce and community growth. According to him, sustainable investment partnerships would not only modernize local economies but also create employment opportunities for thousands of young people across the county.

A key highlight of the meeting was Senator Moye's candid discussion of China Union's operations at the Bong Mines in Fuamah District. The senator raised concerns surrounding corporate social responsibility and called for stronger community engagement to ensure that residents directly benefit from the company's presence. He urged constructive dialogue among local authorities, community leaders, and company representatives to address longstanding development concerns and foster inclusive growth.

Responding, Ambassador Yin Chengwu reaffirmed China's commitment to Liberia's development priorities, emphasizing continued cooperation in education, infrastructure, health, and economic empowerment initiatives. The ambassador assured that scholarship programs for Liberian students would remain a central component of China's human capacity-building efforts, encouraging qualified students from Bong County to actively pursue available opportunities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

China has remained one of Liberia's most significant bilateral partners, supporting major national projects across sectors such as energy, healthcare, and transportation. Observers view the latest engagement between Senator Moye and the Chinese Embassy as a practical step toward translating diplomatic relations into tangible local benefits.

The February 27, 2026, meeting concluded with both leaders expressing optimism about deepening collaboration between Liberia and China at both national and grassroots levels. Political analysts say the engagement highlights growing efforts by local leaders to attract international partnerships that directly impact county-level development and improve the livelihoods of ordinary citizens.http://

For more updates on this story and other Liberia news, stay tuned to The New Dawn Liberia.