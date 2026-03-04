Liberia: Mrs. Taoussi-Fahnbulleh Donates Rice and Pledges Mosque Upgrade in Bong's Fuamah District

Fuamah District — As Muslims in Fuamah District observe the holy month of Ramadan, Mrs. Dounia Taoussi-Fahnbulleh, wife of Representative Foday Fahnbulleh of District Seven, has extended a gesture of compassion and solidarity by donating fifty bags of 25kg rice to support families during the sacred period of fasting and prayer.

Mrs. Taoussi-Fahnbulleh, who serves as General Manager of Rahal Group in Ivory Coast, made the donation as part of her ongoing humanitarian outreach to communities within the district.

The presentation brought together local Muslim leaders, elders, women, and youth, who expressed gratitude for what they described as a timely and meaningful intervention.

Speaking during the donation ceremony, she emphasized that Ramadan is not only a time of fasting, but also a season of reflection, sacrifice, generosity, and unity.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Ramadan teaches us compassion and reminds us that true leadership is rooted in service to humanity. It is in this spirit that I stand with our Muslim brothers and sisters in Fuamah District today."

She continued by reaffirming her family's commitment to the spiritual and social wellbeing of the district. "In solidarity with our district Muslim community, I am humbled to donate fifty bags of rice to support our brothers and sisters during this holy month. Beyond today's gesture, I also pledge to upgrade the current condition of the mosque as part of my continued commitment to the welfare and spiritual growth of the community."

Mrs. Taoussi-Fahnbulleh noted that faith institutions play a vital role in shaping discipline, unity, and moral values among young people, and therefore deserve sustained support.

"Our mosques are more than buildings; they are centers of guidance, peace, and moral instruction. Improving their condition is an investment in the future of our children and our community."

She encouraged community members to use the holy month as a period of reconciliation and collective progress.

"Let this Ramadan strengthen the bonds that unite us as one people. Development thrives where there is unity, and unity begins with shared responsibility."

She further assured residents that her outreach efforts would continue beyond religious observances. "My commitment to Fuamah is not seasonal. It is a continuous journey of standing with the people in times of need and in times of growth."

Beneficiaries who received the rice expressed appreciation on behalf of the Muslim community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

An elder speaking at the event said, "This donation has come at the right time. Many families were worried about how they would sustain their homes during Ramadan. Today, that burden has been eased."

A local imam remarked, "We are grateful not only for the rice but for the promise to improve our mosque. It shows genuine care for both our physical and spiritual wellbeing."

A women's leader in the community added, "Madam Taoussi-Fahnbulleh has demonstrated that leadership is about action. Her kindness will be remembered by many families."

A youth representative also stated, "This support inspires us as young people. It shows that our community is valued and that we are not forgotten."