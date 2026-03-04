Liberia: Ministry of Transport Workers Push Back As Govt Finally Transfers Licensing Operations to Lmti

Monrovia — Tension is mounting at the Ministry of Transport following the government's decision to transfer key licensing and vehicle registration operations to Liberia Traffic Management Incorporated (LMTI).

The move, which took effect on March 1, 2026, is being described by authorities as a sweeping institutional reform aimed at improving efficiency, strengthening technological integration, and enhancing service delivery standards within the transport sector.

However, the decision has sparked stiff resistance from aggrieved workers who fear job losses, reduced earnings, and what they call a "painful takeover."

Workers Cry Foul

Scores of employees at the Ministry have openly criticized the transition, arguing that the shift threatens their livelihoods amid already difficult economic conditions.

"We are working here with our little salary, and we are happy," one aggrieved worker told this paper. "They are making millions of dollars, and they want to take our chicken change from us? What's that? What we did in this world that we are not supposed to be happy in Liberia? Why Liberians must Liberians kill Liberians? If we don't put our feet down, these people will sell Liberia."

Workers say they were not adequately consulted before the decision and fear that the operational handover could marginalize long-serving staff who have managed licensing and registration services for years.

Several employees also expressed concern that revenue streams traditionally associated with the Ministry's operational arm could now be redirected, potentially affecting allowances and other informal benefits tied to service delivery.

Government Defends the Reform

Transport Minister Sirleaf R. Tyler and Civil Service Agency Director-General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai, Jr. are defending the transition as a necessary structural reform designed to modernize public service delivery.

In a joint statement, the Civil Service Agency (CSA) and the Ministry clarified that the reform is not intended to strip the Ministry of its authority but to streamline roles and strengthen accountability.

"This transition represents a deliberate restructuring of institutional roles," the statement said. "While LMTI will now manage the transactional and operational components of licensing and registration (on behalf of the Ministry of Transport), the Ministry of Transport retains its core mandate in policy development, regulation, oversight, compliance monitoring, and enforcement."

Officials argue that the reform creates a clear separation between service delivery and regulatory supervision -- a model they say will reduce conflicts of interest and enhance performance oversight.

Major Divisions Reconfigured

As part of the restructuring, three divisions within the Ministry have been reconfigured to align with its strengthened regulatory role. The Division of Motor Vehicles has been transformed into the Division of Motor Vehicle Policy and Regulation, focusing on regulatory standards, vehicle classification frameworks, compliance guidelines, safety benchmarks, and quality control oversight.

The Division of Drivers' License has been restructured as the Division of Axle Load Management, concentrating on vehicle weight compliance, highway preservation standards, and enforcement coordination related to heavy-duty and commercial transport operations. Division of Tricycles and Motorcycles has been reorganized into the Division of Traffic Monitoring and Enforcement, tasked with traffic surveillance coordination, compliance monitoring, violation reporting systems, and collaboration with security and municipal authorities.

Authorities say comprehensive Terms of Reference are being finalized to ensure clarity of mandate and measurable performance standards.

The government also assured civil servants that the transition does not represent job displacement. According to the CSA, competency assessments have been conducted, and affected employees will be reclassified and redeployed in accordance with human resource policies.

"All impacted employees will be appropriately placed based on their qualifications, competencies, and institutional needs," the statement said.

Legal Battles and Competing Agreements

It is not clear whether this transition will end months-long legal wrangling involving the Government of Liberia, LMTI, and the Modern Development & Management Corporation (MDMC).

In 2018, LMTI signed a concession agreement with the government to manage traffic services. However, that arrangement was reportedly sidelined, leading to a 2020 contract with MDMC. The competing agreements created uncertainty over who held the legal authority to manage traffic-related services, including licensing and registration.

A Shift in Institutional Power

The transfer effectively removes day-to-day licensing and vehicle registration transactions from the Ministry's direct administrative control, placing them under LMTI's operational management.

Observers say the move aligns with broader civil service reform efforts aimed at professionalizing government institutions and reducing inefficiencies within revenue-generating entities.

However, critics warn that without transparent implementation -- including sustained engagement with employees -- the reform risks fueling labor unrest.

For now, the atmosphere within the Ministry remains tense. While no formal strike has been declared, workers are reportedly discussing possible actions to register their dissatisfaction.

Whether the reform ultimately strengthens accountability and efficiency -- or deepens internal divisions -- remains to be seen.