Nigeria: Man Kills Brother for 'Shooting Him' in a Dream

A 43-year-old man, Lateef Suleiman, has allegedly killed his elder brother, Mustapha Amidu, 52, in Sepeteri, Oyo State, after accusing him of shooting him in a dream.

The Oyo State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement, saying, "The Oyo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of a tragic incident reported at the Ago-Amodu Divisional Police Headquarters, Sepeteri."

According to the statement issued by the command's Public Relations Officer, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade: "One Badmus Yunisa 'm' of Alegunlode Compound, Sepeteri, reported that Lateef Suleiman 'm', aged 43 years, attacked his elder brother, Mustapha Amidu 'm', aged 52 years, following an accusation that the deceased had shot him in a dream while he was asleep the previous night."

The police added, "Acting on this claim, the suspect allegedly approached the deceased where he was seated, picked up a heavy rock, struck him on the head, and fled the scene immediately."

The victim was rushed to Ileri Oluwa Hospital, Sepeteri, where he "was confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty," the statement said.

It further noted: "Upon receipt of the report, a team of police operatives led by the divisional police officer, Ago-Amodu Division, visited both the scene of the incident and the hospital as part of preliminary investigative procedures."

Confirming the arrest, the Command stated, "The suspect has since been arrested, has confessed to the crime, and is currently cooperating with investigators."

The Commissioner of Police, CP Femi Haruna, has "directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet and comprehensive investigation," the statement said.

The command assured the public that "justice will be pursued diligently and in accordance with the law."

"For emergencies, members of the public are advised to contact the Oyo State Call Response Center toll-free line on 615 or the Oyo State Police Command Control Room on 08081768614 and 07055495413," the statement said.