Ghana: 2026 National Heritage Month Launched to Safeguard, Promote National Identity

THE Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has launched the 2026 Ghana Heritage Month and stressed the need for deliberate cultural preservation in an increasingly globalised world.

The month-long event is under the theme "Experience Ghana, My Heritage, My Pride (Taste 69@69)". The event will also feature the official launch of the historic Vodza Regatta, spotlighting Ghana's maritime traditions as part of the Heritage Month calendar.

Launching the event at the Nationalism Park in Accra yesterday, the Minister underscored the strategic role of heritage in nation-building, describing culture as both a defining element of Ghana's identity and a driver of inclusive growth.

Ms Gomashie paid tribute to the Ghana Culture Forum for its leadership in institutionalising cultural advocacy and acknowledged the role of the National Folklore Board in advancing efforts to secure international recognition for Ghana's tangible and intangible heritage.

She highlighted milestones such as global recognition for Kente and Highlife and reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to pursuing additional heritage listings to safeguard Ghana's cultural assets.

Describing Tourism, Culture and the Creative Arts as powerful engines of economic transformation, the Minister noted the sector's capacity to generate employment, empower youth and women, stimulate domestic tourism and strengthen small and medium-sized enterprises.

She called on Ghanaians at home and in the diaspora, corporate bodies, development partners and the diplomatic community to actively participate in Heritage Month activities throughout March.

In her welcome address, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Maame Efua Houadjeto, reflected on Ghana's declaration of independence on March 6, 1957, by Kwame Nkrumah, noting that Heritage Month presents an opportunity not only to commemorate the nation's freedom but to redefine its meaning for present and future generations.

She explained that Heritage Month 2026 is designed as both a cultural celebration and an economic activation strategy, encouraging citizens to live and promote their heritage under the sub-theme "See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, Feel Ghana."

Planned activities include discounted access to selected heritage sites, the "Taste 69@69" culinary showcase, a nationwide Heritage Caravan, and the Vodza Regatta.

Mrs Houadjeto also announced the unveiling of a revitalised GTA digital platform and an enhanced Ghana Travel portal, aimed at providing comprehensive, curated information for domestic and international visitors on destinations, festivals, cultural experiences and tourism investment opportunities.

Delivering a solidarity message, the Head of Office and Representative of UNESCO to Ghana, Mr Edmond Moukala N'Gouemo, commended Ghana for placing culture at the centre of its development agenda.

He described the "69@69" celebration as a significant milestone toward Ghana's 70th independence anniversary and reaffirmed UNESCO's continued support. Messages of support were also delivered on behalf of the Ghana Tourism Federation and the Ghana Culture Forum, signalling broad stakeholder backing for the initiative.