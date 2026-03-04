Ghana: Iranian Embassy Condemns U.S, Israel-Led Attacks

The Iranian Embassy in Ghana has condemned the US and Israel attack on Iran, describing the action as against international law.

The onslaught, the Embassy said, was an abuse of their territorial integrity and national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Iranian Embassy, in a statement issued in Accra yesterday and copied to The Ghanaian Times, also condemned the assassination of the Supreme Leader of Iran.

According to the Iranian Embassy in Ghana, the aggression against the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran by Israel and the US was an affront to the fundamental principles of human rights and international law, and in flagrant violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the United Nations Charter.

"This unprecedented crime and blatant violation of international law will not only fail to shake the resolute determination of the Iranian nation, but will exponentially strengthen national solidarity in defense of the country's sovereignty, independence, and progress," the statement said.

The statement accused the United States and Israel of launching an armed aggression that it said violated the UN Charter and killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The statement described alleged bombings of civilian sites as war crimes, urged third countries not to aid the United States or Israel, and called on the UN and Islamic nations to condemn what it termed state terrorism, while vowing that Iran would defend its sovereignty.

"The perpetration of these crimes amidst an ongoing diplomatic process, echoing the bitter experience of the 12-day war in June 2025 which was similarly imposed on the Iranian nation during negotiations, serves as an ultimatum to the international community," it said.

On the assassination of the Supreme Leader of Iran, the statement said:

"Throughout decades of wise leadership, with unparalleled resolve and profound wisdom, he safely guided the Islamic Republic through the storms of the fiercest enmities, malice, and all-out pressures," it said.

The statement praised Khamenei's legacy and said Iran would advance the goals of the revolution, noting that no attack of this kind has been reported and Khamenei remains alive.