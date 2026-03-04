Ghana: Alleged Extortion, Irregularities in Security Recruitment ...Parliament's Privileges and Immunities Committee to Investigate

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Bernard Ahiafor, has referred allegations of a scandal in the ongoing recruitment process into the security agencies to Parliament's Privileges and Immunities Committee for investigation.

The decision followed heated exchanges on the floor of the House yesterday after the Minority Leader, Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, raised concerns about alleged extortion and irregularities in the recruitment exercise.

Earlier, the Minister for the Interior, Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, dismissed the claims as untrue. He said the Minority Leader had first raised the allegations during proceedings preceding the State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered by President John Dramani Mahama on Friday.

"Mr Speaker, on Friday, during the State of the Nation (SONA) delivered by President John Dramani Mahama, the Minority Leader got up here. Even on Thursday when he started this allegation of a scandal in the ongoing recruitment exercise, I took the opportunity to correct and show him, and even encouraged him that if he wanted information, he could write, and I will furnish him with all the information," the Minister said.

"However, the Minority Leader took advantage of the SONA when the whole world was listening to us to say categorically that the current internal security recruitment is scandalous and people will go to prison," he added.

The Minister subsequently applied to the First Deputy Speaker to refer the Minority Leader to the Privileges and Immunities Committee.

This followed a request by Mr Afenyo-Markin for the Minister to repeat his complaint, as he was not present in the Chamber when it was first made. Mr Ahiafor granted the request, and the Minister restated his concerns.

The Majority Leader, Mr Mahama Ayariga, noted that although the Standing Orders did not require the Minister to repeat his complaint, it was fair to allow the Minority Leader to hear and respond to it.

In his response, Mr Afenyo-Markin said: "Honourable Minister, I am not too sure how you want to deal with this matter because you and I know what we know," a remark that drew strong objections from members of the Majority Caucus.

He further requested that sitting be suspended for the matter to be discussed at a conclave, adding: "If, however, there is no need for us to discuss the issue at conclave, let the referral to the Privileges and Immunities Committee be made for public hearing."

Mr Ayariga argued that the statement that "you and I know what we know" deepened suspicion and created the impression among Ghanaians that there was a hidden scandal in the recruitment process.

He urged the Chair to refer the matter for a public hearing, stressing that "the attempt to scandalise this government will not happen."

In his ruling, Mr Ahiafor said: "As indicated, I have listened to the Minister, the Majority Leader and Honourable Members. It goes to the saying that this is an allegation and all suspects are supposed to be deemed to be innocent."

He added that the Committee would hear the allegation, give the Minority Leader an opportunity to respond, invite witnesses if necessary, and present its report to the House for debate.