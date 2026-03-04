Ghana: Former Asokore Mampong MCE, 8 Others Fail to Meet Bail Conditions

KUMASI — Nine people, including former Asokore Mampong Municipal Chief Executive, Alidu Seidu, are still in police custody after failing to meet bail conditions imposed by a Kumasi High Court in a case involving alleged sale of public land at Buobai in the Asokore Mampong Municipality.

Two other suspects, identified as the Kenyasehene and the Odikro of Buobai, did not appear in court. Bench warrants have been issued for their arrest.

The court granted each of them bail set at GH¢800,000 with three landed property sureties to be justified. However, none of the accused has been able to meet the requirements.

They are facing 12 charges, including conspiracy to falsify land records, fraudulent breach of trust, unlawful occupation of public land, and possession of forged documents.

The case concerns a 10.54-acre section of a larger 19.06-acre property acquired in 1999 by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly for public use.

The land was initially intended for a seepage treatment facility after the closure of the Kumasi landfill site at Ahenema Kokoben.

When the project was halted due to opposition from parts of the Buobai community, the land became the subject of disputes and alleged encroachment.

In 2014, after demolitions and complaints from occupants, a committee set up by the assembly recommended that nine acres be allocated to some affected persons.

The remaining 10.06 acres were reserved for a hospital under a revised local plan filed with the Lands Commission.

According to prosecution, between June 2020 and January 2021, the land reserved for the hospital was allegedly redesignated for residential use without proper authority.

Prosecutors say 34 plots were then carved out and allocated to five businessmen, with some of the plots occupied and others resold.

During the investigation, one of the accused presented a letter dated September 20, 2000, claiming the land had been returned to the stool.

However, checks at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly indicated that the document was not authentic.

The complaint was filed by the current Municipal Chief Executive, Ben Abdallah Alhassan.

The case has been adjourned to March 12, 2026.