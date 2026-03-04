Ghana: Jubilation Galore As Evangelist Mama Pat 'Agradaa' Walks Free From Nsawam Prison

Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, founder of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry at Weija, has been released from prison after serving a 12-month jail term for defrauding by false pretences.

The self-styled evangelist was released from the Nsawam Prison in the Eastern Region, where she appeared visibly excited and smiling moments after regaining her freedom.

Speaking to journalists, Ms Asiedua said she never accepted her initial 15-year sentence, adding that she constantly questioned what crime she had committed to deserve such a lengthy punishment.

Family members, church members and well-wishers gathered to celebrate her release, praising what they described as the power and glory of God. Dressed in white, her followers welcomed her with jubilation.

Ms Asiedua was originally sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment with hard labour after the Circuit Court found her guilty on multiple counts of defrauding by false pretences and charlatanic advertisements.

However, on February 5, the High Court reduced the sentence to 12 months.

The court ruled that the reduction should take retroactive effect from the date of conviction, leading to her release.

The facts of the case showed that on July 3, 2025, the Circuit Court, presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, convicted the self-acclaimed evangelist for using her church platform to defraud members of the public under the guise of "money doubling."

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Haligah, told the court that on October 10, 2022, complainants reported that Ms Asiedua demanded and received money from them with the promise of giving them larger sums in return.

According to the prosecution, investigations revealed that on October 5, 2022, Ms Asiedua advertised on Today's TV and social media platforms that she was organising an all-night service on October 7, 2022, during which she claimed she would distribute GH¢300,000 to participants to support their businesses or pay rent.

The court heard that she displayed bundles of money during the advertisement, which attracted people from various parts of the country to attend the service.

ASP Haligah stated that during the all-night service, Ms Asiedua directed congregants to form groups of 20 and instructed them to contribute amounts ranging from GH¢500 to GH¢1,000 and above, promising returns of between GH¢25,000 and GH¢50,000 per group.

However, after collecting the money, she failed to fulfil the promises and left the complainants stranded at the church premises.

The prosecutor told the court that investigations establish