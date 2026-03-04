Ghana: Black Queens Thrash Russia in Pink Ladies Cup

4 March 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Black Queens produced a commanding performance to defeat the Russia women's national football team 4-0 on Matchday 2 at the Pink Ladies Cup.

The team asserted control early in the game and got rewarded in the eighth minute when forward Stella Nyamekye opened the scoring with a well-taken finish, giving the Black Queens a deserved lead.

Doris Boaduwaa found the back of the net in the 17th minute, finishing off a well-worked attacking move to put Ghana firmly in control.

Boaduwaa was on target again in the 33rd minute, completing her brace with another clinical finish as the Black Queens went into halftime with a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Russia attempted to regroup in the second half but struggled to break down Ghana's disciplined defence. The Black Queens remained composed and continued to threaten on the counterattack while maintaining control of the game.

Ghana sealed the emphatic victory late in the match when Patience Ajegipena Zakaria added a fourth goal in the 88th minute, capping off a dominant performance.

The convincing result put the Black Queens ahead on the table with two wins from two games. The last game in the Pink Ladies Cup will be against Tanzania on Friday, March 6.

