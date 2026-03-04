Ghana: Medeama Not Under Pressure - We're Focused - Ibrahim Tanko

Head Coach of Ghana Premier League leaders, Medeama SC, Ibrahim Tanko, says he and his playing body is under no pressure on the club due to Gold Stars chase at the top of the table.

The league leaders have seen a healthy lead of about five points reduced to one, after going winless in their last few games.

They led by four points ahead of Match day 24 fixtures that saw Medeama engage Swedru All Blacks with Gold Stars also facing a tough battle against Hearts of Oak in a game to determine which side occupies the second spot after the round of games.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Medeama put up a spirited display but found it difficult to break the resilience of the Swedru lads, eventually sharing the spoils at 1-1.

Related Articles

Despite putting up a top performance, Medeama SC only earned a point after the contest ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

On the other hand, Gold Stars defeated Hearts 2-1 in their Week 24 clash to amass all three points to reduce the gap to one points with a few matches to go.

But according to Ibrahim Tanko, he is under no pressure, neither is his squad.

In his post-match interview, he made it clear that Medeama is still in a pole position to win the league despite the challenge mounted by Gold Stars.

"We are under no such pressure. Medeama is still focused on playing our brand of football that has brought us this far. We leave Gold Stars to also play their game. At the end we'll see which side is superior," he stated.

According to him, preparation is continuing for the Week 25 encounter which they hope to win to stabilise their position at the top, believing that it is not only Medeama that will drop points, but the rest would all do same.

"We have to look at our game. I don't think we have to look elsewhere. If they won, we also picked a point here, and we are still league leaders, so we look at the next game," Tanko noted.

Coach Tanko and his charges would be at home against Hohoe United in a game that is expected to produce a lot of fireworks.