Nigeria: Promoter Lists Nigeria in Floyd Mayweather Historic Boxing Tour

Boxing icon, Floyd Mayweather, who is staging return to the ring has been listed to conclude 2026 with a proposed landmark bout in Nigeria during the festive "Detty December" season.

According to Nigerian-born Boxing Promoter, Keane Anis, CEO of Frontrow Fight Series and Head of The Money Team (TMT) Africa, discussions are ongoing to bring Mayweather back to Nigeria for a historic exhibition bout.

"I brought Floyd Mayweather to Nigeria four years ago when he first expressed his desire to fight in the motherland.

"I can confirm that Floyd still wants to stage a 'Motherland Rumble' in Nigeria before the 2027 elections, provided the right conditions are in place," Anis stated.

The proposed Nigerian event is expected to become one of the largest sporting and entertainment spectacles ever hosted in West Africa.

Mayweather is preparing for a high-profile return to the global spotlight with a series of exhibition bouts scheduled across three continents in 2026.

The undefeated boxing legend will begin his international exhibition tour in Athens, Greece, this June, followed by a mega fight event in Las Vegas, USA in September, before concluding the year with the proposed landmark bout in Nigeria.

At 49 years old, Mayweather will face renowned kickboxing champion Mike Zambidis at the Telecoms Center in Athens, Greece. The event, titled "Battle of the Legends," is expected to attract massive global attention as two combat sports icons meet in an exhibition showdown.

The Athens fight serves as preparation for a blockbuster September rematch widely rumored between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao -- a sequel to their historic 2015 encounter, which remains the highest-grossing pay-per-view boxing event in history.

"2026 is already shaping up to be an exciting year for me," Mayweather said while confirming plans for multiple international appearances.

Although there is no particular name on the card yet for the bout in Nigeria for Mayweather, speculations have continued to spread on the men on the line for the showdown.

Industry discussions suggest several possibilities:

· A potential rescheduling of a proposed exhibition involving boxing legend Mike Tyson.

· A blockbuster boxing rematch with UFC superstar Conor McGregor, whose 2017 clash with Mayweather became the second-highest-grossing pay-per-view event in boxing history.

Should either matchup materialise, the Nigerian event could draw global media attention, international tourism, and record-breaking viewership.

Mayweather will enter the exhibition series in Athens with an undefeated professional boxing record of 50 wins and 0 losses. His Athens opponent, Mike Zambidis -- nicknamed the "Greek Mike Tyson" -- is a 15-time kickboxing world champion with an impressive career record of over 150 victories, known for his aggressive and explosive fighting style.

Keane Anis, founder of Frontrow Fight Series and its parent company Front Row Entertainment, has spent over two decades building global sports and entertainment platforms.

Widely recognized for expanding Mayweather's international exhibition footprint, Anis has been instrumental in delivering world-class combat sports events across multiple continents.

Through TMT Africa, he aims to position Nigeria as a premier destination for elite global sporting entertainment.

The proposed Motherland Rumble is envisioned not only as a boxing event but as a cultural celebration blending sport, entertainment, tourism, and international collaboration while showcasing Nigeria on the world stage.