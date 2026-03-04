Nigeria/Cameroon: Super Falcons Seek Redemption Against Cameroon's Lionesses

Reigning African champions Nigeria are keen to redeem themselves this afternoon after losing to a late goal by Cameroon's Indomitable Lionesses on Saturday in the first of two friendly matches in the Cameroonian capital, Yaounde.

Both teams will clash again this Tuesday at Yaounde's Military Stadium to draw the curtain on a two-match arrangement proposed by the two countries' football federations to prepare the teams for this year's Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) finals.

The Lionesses, who play Ghana, Mali and Cape Verde in Group D at this year's Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, scored in added time of the second period at the same Military Stadium on Saturday evening, in what many see as a timely reality check for 10-time continental champions Nigeria.

Yvana's Mbomezomo's shot from outside the box in added time beat debuting goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor for the only goal of the match. However, Erhabor was composed and confident in goal in her first game for Nigeria, and must be proud of her day in the office.

Second-half substitutes Joy Omewa, Precious Christopher, Folashade Ijamilusi, Esther Onyenezide and Michelle Alozie sought to put more pressure on the Lionesses but goalkeeper Ange Bawou was in fine fettle and was a bulwark against the Super Falcons.

Tonight, Coach Justin Madugu is sure to change tactics and may adjust playing personnel as the Falcons, who defeated the Lionesses 1-0 in front of the latter's fans in the Final of the 2016 Women AFCON, will surely go for a win in this one.

Africa's best for the past two years, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie may come into the fray, with Alozie likely to start, alongside Oluwatosin Demehin, Osinachi Ohale and Glory Ogbonna in defence, while Onyenezide, Christopher, Ucheibe, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene and Jennifer Echegini are still available in midfield.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, Gift Monday, Rinsola Babajide, Chinwendu Ihezuo and Ijamilusi are the options for Madugu in the foreline.