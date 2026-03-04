Liberians Back Regional Institutions and Open Trade, but Call for a Stronger African Voice in Global Decision Making

Most citizens welcome influence of the U.S. and China, but only half as many see Russian influence as positive.

Key findings

Most Liberians are satisfied with the way that ECOWAS (77%) and the AU (75%) recognise Liberia's needs and interests in their decision making.

But a large majority (80%) say African countries should have a greater say in international decision-making bodies like the United Nations.

Almost nine in 10 Liberians (86%) prefer free trade over limiting international trade to protect domestic producers.

Six in 10 citizens (60%) favour open trade with countries around the world, while about one-third would privilege trade with African countries (25%) or with countries in West Africa (11%).

Only 13% of respondents say they have heard of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Majorities of Liberians welcome the economic and political influence on their country of the United States (86%), ECOWAS (84%), China (79%), the AU (79%), the European Union (78%), and India (58%). Only about four in 10 (39%) see the influence of Russia as positive.

Asked who helped Liberians most during the COVID-19 pandemic, respondents most frequently cite the United States (49%), the AU or Africa CDC (27%), and China (11%).

Among the 69% of Liberians who are aware of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, two thirds (66%) favour taking a neutral stance in the war.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Liberia has a long history of working with its neighbours and engaging with the wider global economy. From the Mano River Union to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the country has consistently supported regional cooperation as a pathway to trade, security, and development (Mano River Union Secretariat, 2000; Italian Institute for International Political Studies, 2024).

In practice, however, Liberia's integration into regional and global markets has been uneven. Following years of conflict, the country faced major structural challenges, including low human capital, a weak private sector, and limited economic diversification, all of which constrained its ability to fully benefit from regional and global trade arrangements (World Bank, 2025).

Recent policy choices reflect renewed efforts to engage more deeply with regional and global systems. Liberia adopted the ECOWAS Common External Tariff in 2015, aligning its trade regime with that of other West African countries and supporting increased agricultural exports, particularly cocoa and palm oil, to neighbouring markets. Liberia has also expanded trade relations beyond the region. Under China's Duty-Free Quota-Free programme, trade between the two countries increased sharply after 2010, making China one of Liberia's most important trading partners (Addy, 2025).

Despite these gains, Liberia's economy remains heavily dependent on a narrow range of primary commodities. Gold, iron ore, and rubber account for the vast majority of export earnings, leaving the country vulnerable to global price shocks and external economic disruptions. Experts continue to highlight the need for export diversification, value addition, and an improved business environment to support more inclusive and resilient growth (World Bank, 2025).

Liberia's ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement in 2023 signals a further commitment to regional integration. The agreement is expected to expand intra-African trade and create new opportunities for economic transformation, if implementation challenges can be addressed (Economic Commission for Africa, 2025).

Findings from the latest Afrobarometer survey show that most Liberians express positive views about regional and global engagement. Most welcome the influence of foreign powers and believe that ECOWAS and the African Union (AU) take Liberia's needs into account. But they also say that African countries should have a stronger voice in international decision-making bodies such as the United Nations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Liberia Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Most Liberians prefer free international trade over restrictions to protect domestic producers and favour trading with countries around the world rather than limiting trade to Africa alone. At the same time, public awareness of the AfCFTA remains very low.

Among Liberians who are aware of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, most prefer taking a neutral stance.

Georgina Candy Coker Georgina Candy Coker is a program officer for the Center for Democratic Governance, the Afrobarometer national partner in Liberia

Maame Akua Amoah Twum Maame Akua is the communications manager at Afrobarometer