Nigeria: Barau FC Fight Back to Edge Plateau United 2-1

New boys, Barau FC, came from behind to beat Plateau United 2-1 in the rescheduled Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) week 28 fixture played yesterday at the Sani Abacha Stadium Kano.

The league organisers had shifted the fixture to Monday, March 2, following Barau FC's rescheduled week 25 match against Rivers United on Wednesday, February 25, in Port Harcourt.

Barau FC who were on a seven-match winning streak suffered a slim 0-1 loss to Rivers United who are currently prosecuting their outstanding matches.

Rivers United represented Nigeria in the Champions League where they exited at the group stage after they failed to win a single match in six matches.

Despite the slip in Port-Harcourt, Barau FC bounced back immediately with a hard fought victory over Plateau United who are currently on ascendancy.

The Peace boys' had also gone unbeaten for six matches before their impressive run was halted by El-Kanemi Warriors who defeated them 1-0 in week 26 in Maiduguri.

In yesterday's week 28 clash, CHAN Eagles' striker, Vincent Temitope, gave the visitors a deserved lead in the 5th minute before Henry Ezeonye drew Barau FC level in the 37th minute for the first half to end on level terms.

The fixture looked to be heading for a stalemate before former Lobi Stars' striker, Stanley Chukwudi Oganbor, struck in 86th minute to hand the "Maliya boys" the maximum points.

The victory lifted Barau FC to 10th position on the table with 37 points, ensuring they no longer have relegation worries.