Nigeria: Tennis Players Holed Up in Dubai After Strikes

A "small number" of tennis players remain stuck in Dubai following a men's tournament last week, owing to the war in the Middle East, the tour's governing body the ATP said on Monday.

Russian Daniil Medvedev, who won the singles title on Saturday, is among those who have been unable to leave the city because of the attacks from Iranian missiles and drones.

"The health, safety and well-being of our players, staff and tournament personnel is our priority," the ATP said in a statement published on X, formerly Twitter.

"We can confirm that a small number of players and team members remain in Dubai... They are being accommodated in the official tournament hotels.

"We are in direct communication with those affected."