South Africa: SAPS Failure to Fight Crime Is Shameful, Say MPs As Army Deployment Nears

4 March 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Suné Payne

Parliament has heard that the SANDF deployment to fight gangsterism and illegal mining will last one year, but MPs lamented that the police had failed so badly that the army needed to be called in to fight crime.

"It's personally shameful" that the police have admitted that they have failed so badly that they need the help of the country's military to help fight crime within South Africa's borders.

Those were the words of Democratic Alliance MP Dianne Kohler Barnard on Wednesday, 4 March 2026, in Parliament, as the police oversight committee was briefed on the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

During his State of the Nation Address in February, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the deployment of the SANDF to help the police fight crime: gang violence in the Western Cape and illegal mining in Gauteng.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

After an outcry from residents of Gqeberha's northern areas, Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia announced that the deployment had been extended to the Eastern Cape.

According to a presentation on Wednesday, hotspot areas where the SANDF will be deployed include gang-affected communities on the Cape Flats (Western Cape) and Gqeberha's northern areas (Eastern Cape).

The other focus is illegal mining, where troops will also be deployed in Gauteng (Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, West Rand districts), North West (Klerksdorp, Orkney, Stilfontein, Hartbeesfontein and Dr Ruth Mompati District) and Free State (Goldfields area).

As Daily Maverick's John Stupart has...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.