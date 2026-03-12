South Africa: Joburg Residents Line the Streets and Cheer Army Deployment

A convoy of South African National Defence Force, military police and SAPS move through Eldorado Park, Riverlea and Westbury

People lined the streets and cheered as a large convoy of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers moved through three Johannesburg communities on Wednesday. This was a response to gun violence and gang wars in the areas.

During his State of the Nation Address last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the army would be deployed to assist the South African Police Service (SAPS) to fight crime.

The convoy of soldiers in armoured vehicles alongside military police and the SAPS anti-gang unit, started in Eldorado Park and moved north through Riverlea and Westbury. Sometimes the convoy halted and soldiers conducted foot patrols.

Residents waved and clapped, many taking videos and photographs.

Riverlea resident Renée Swartz said, "This is long overdue. I'm hoping that they can help bring some peace to our streets and stop the shooting and killing."

In Westbury, a woman shouted "Hallelujah!" as the convoy passed. A group of children returning from school cried out in unison, "No more shooting."

Westbury resident Yusuf Nicholson said the government also needs to tackle the underlying issues that feed gang culture.

"Just look around and see all the unemployed youth. No one is working here, so the only job they can get is to join the gangs. I'm happy to see the army here but I'm sad that it has come to this," said Nicholson.

According to SAPS, deployment of soldiers will run from 1 March 2026 to 31 March 2027.

The SANDF says soldiers will also be deployed to the North West, Free State, Western Cape and the Eastern Cape. They will be working in a joint task force with law enforcement.

A letter from Ramaphosa to the Speaker of Parliament, Thoko Didiza, confirmed the appointment of 550 members of the SANDF "to prevent and combat crime and maintain and preserve law and order within Gauteng". This operation is expected to cost R81-million and end on 30 April.

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, SAPS spokesperson, told GroundUp, "No member, whether SANDF or SAPS, will be allowed to engage in torture, cruel or inhuman treatment, discriminatory conduct and unlawful detention".

Mathe said there would be consistent and regular monitoring and oversight conducted daily to ensure compliance.

DA MP Nicholas Gotsell said his party supported the fixed-term deployment of the army to assist SAPS tackle gang violence.

"Recent briefings to Parliament have raised serious concerns. Weeks after the President announced the deployment, oversight committees have still not been presented with a clear strategic framework explaining how the operation will function, who will command it and how its success will be measured."

SANDF comment will be added when received.