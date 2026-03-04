Ramotswa — Decorated former national team boxer and two-time Olympian, Khumiso Ikgopoleng first landed in Bahrain in 2018.

He had established himself a reputable force to reckon with inside the ring during his illustrious amateur boxing days and when he transitioned to coaching career, he wanted to share the experience with the world while shaping the future of developing and elite boxers.

Coach K, as Ikgopoleng is fondly called in Manama, never imagined he would soon have to be concerned about surface to air missiles flying over his head.

He now describes frightening scenes of having to experience explosions from intercepted missiles amid the conflict involving military strikes by the United States of America and Israel and subsequent retaliation from the Iranian military.

Speaking from the scenic residential town of Saar on the western outskirts of Bahrain's capital Manama, Ikgopoleng said explosions from intercepted missiles overhead caused shockwaves so strong that he could feel buildings vibrating slightly.

Bahrain and Qatar said this week their air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a total of more than 170 missiles and dozens of drones launched from Iran over the past three days as Tehran continues attacks on US-linked sites in the region in response to the ongoing Israeli-US military campaign.

"What people see on TV and describe on social media is a far cry from what we experience on the ground. We are only feeling frightened because it only feels natural to be frightened but we feel safe because we receive constant warnings to keep safe from danger," he said.

He explained that there were targeted areas and they had been receiving early warning signals about incoming missiles and they take cover.

Ikgopoleng is one of the only two Batswana living in Bahrain.

He said despite the ensuing conflict, which seemed to be escalating on a daily basis, he did not feel unsafe in the city as everybody went on about their daily duties as usual.

Ikgopoleng allayed fears of any casualties so far in Manama despite the military assault over the past days.

Ikgopoleng said he had been in contact with other Batswana living in Dubai, which had also been targeted.

On Saturday, Israel and the US launched an attack against Iran's leadership reportedly killing supreme leader, Ali Khamenei and since then, Iran had responded with attacks on Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Cyprus.

Iran had targeted the US navy base in Bahrain and videos had been circulating showing missiles and drones striking the vicinity of the US fifth fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

Nine Arab countries including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Syria and Iraq, have reported damage over the past three days, as Iran responds to the Israeli and American aggression.

Ikgopoleng made a mark on the international front especially the Middle East where he now works and resides as head coach of the Bahrain boxing club.

He has frequently visited other Middle East countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar to offer his technical expertise.

Ikgopoleng's journey inside the boxing ring started in 1997 as a learner at Lobatse Secondary School where he took part in the school sport programme and the early exposure laid the foundation for his illustrious career.

He transitioned to coaching after retirement in 2009 and earned the coveted three-star International Boxing Association's qualification and led the Botswana team to Olympic qualification among the many accolades as head coach.

Ikgopoleng took part in the 2004 Summer Olympics where he was eliminated in the second round of the men's featherweight by Nigerian Muideen Ganiyu.

He also took part becoming the first ever Motswana to reach that feat in the 2008 Beijing Olympics before hanging his gloves the following year.

He was recruited by the Colorado boxing club in the United States of America and was soon scooped by the Bahraini club where he doubled as a member of the national team technical committee.

BOPA