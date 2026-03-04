Somalia: Somali Parliament Approves Official Constitution After Comprehensive Review

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's federal parliament has formally approved the country's Official Constitution following the completion of a sweeping review and amendment process covering Chapters 1 through 13, marking a major milestone in the Horn of Africa nation's state-building efforts.

In a joint sitting of both chambers -- the House of the People and the Upper House -- lawmakers endorsed the Constitution by an overwhelming majority. A total of 223 members voted in favour, including 186 Members of the House of the People and 37 Senators from the Upper House.

The session was chaired by Speaker Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur, who announced the results and declared the Constitution officially adopted.

"The Official Constitution of the Federal Republic of Somalia has been legally adopted and will now take effect across the country," the Speaker said.

Lawmakers described the approval as a historic step toward completing Somalia's constitutional framework, strengthening democratic institutions, and consolidating the federal system of governance.

"This is a historic step for Somalia," said Ali Mohamed Omar, a State Minister for Foreign Affairs and member of parliament. "The revised constitution marks major progress in strengthening democratic institutions, clarifying the federal system, and moving the country beyond the long-standing provisional framework."

The review and amendment process, which addressed provisions across all thirteen chapters, is widely seen as crucial to clarifying the division of powers between federal and regional authorities, reinforcing democratic governance, and enhancing institutional stability.

The adoption of the Constitution represents a significant advancement in Somalia's ongoing efforts to solidify its federal structure and advance long-term political stabilization and nation-building.