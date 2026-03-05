Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Welcomes Approval of Somalia's Provisional Constitution

5 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The administration of Banaadir Region welcomed what it described as a historic decision by the Federal Parliament of Somalia to approve the Provisional Constitution of the Federal Republic of Somalia after a lengthy review process.

In a statement, the administration congratulated residents of the capital, Mogadishu, noting that the constitution clearly defines the administrative status and political representation of the city -- an issue local residents have long sought to clarify.

Officials said the development represents an important milestone and could mark the beginning of further national achievements as Somalia continues efforts to consolidate its political system.

The Banaadir administration also thanked the leadership of both chambers of parliament and lawmakers who voted in favor of the constitutional provisions.

It further praised the country's top leadership, particularly President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, for what it described as their determination, commitment and genuine effort to advance Somalia's long-running state-building process.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.