Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Welcomes Approval of Somalia's Provisional Constitution

Mogadishu, Somalia — The administration of Banaadir Region welcomed what it described as a historic decision by the Federal Parliament of Somalia to approve the Provisional Constitution of the Federal Republic of Somalia after a lengthy review process.

In a statement, the administration congratulated residents of the capital, Mogadishu, noting that the constitution clearly defines the administrative status and political representation of the city -- an issue local residents have long sought to clarify.

Officials said the development represents an important milestone and could mark the beginning of further national achievements as Somalia continues efforts to consolidate its political system.

The Banaadir administration also thanked the leadership of both chambers of parliament and lawmakers who voted in favor of the constitutional provisions.

It further praised the country's top leadership, particularly President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, for what it described as their determination, commitment and genuine effort to advance Somalia's long-running state-building process.