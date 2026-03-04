Nigeria: INEC Presents Certificates of Return to Elected FCT Council Chairpersons

The FCT Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Aminu Idris, while presenting the certificates at the commission's office, described the exercise as the formal conclusion of a successful and transparent electoral process

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented certificates of return to the newly re-elected chairperson of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Maikalangu, his vice, Mohammed Nadabo, and other winners of the 21 February area council elections.

The FCT Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Aminu Idris, while presenting the certificates at the commission's office on Wednesday, described the exercise as the formal conclusion of a successful and transparent electoral process.

Mr Idris noted that the presentation covered the six area council chairpersons and their deputies, as well as the 62 councillors in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

"I wish, on behalf of the Commission, to congratulate all of you for your success at the polls. I urge you to see your mandates as a call to duty to the people.

"Your election is a testament to the trust imposed on you by the people. I encourage you to embrace your mandate with a sense of duty, working tirelessly to solve the situation of your constituents," the REC said.

He also expressed gratitude to stakeholders, including the Nigeria Police Force and various political parties, for their roles in ensuring a conclusive election.

Speaking to journalists shortly after receiving his certificate, Mr Maikalangu expressed gratitude to God and the electorate, describing the day as the "final bus stop" of the election cycle.

The reelected Chairperson, who promised to sustain his developmental strides, said his administration would allocate 80 per cent of projects and programmes to rural communities.

"Anytime you talk about local government, you are talking about local people. As usual, I am going to give the rural areas 80 per cent because most of my activities dwell there.

"I want to thank them for giving me their votes, and I will give them back that dividend of democracy," Mr Maikalangu said.

Addressing the council's diverse needs, the chairperson explained that infrastructure would be distributed according to each ward's specific needs, citing Kabusa and Garki as areas requiring specific government attention due to their size.

He also extended a word of partnership to his political opponents, urging them to join hands with his administration to move the council forward.

"We were not enemies from the beginning. I don't insult my rivals; we are all political friends. Let them come and join us so that whatever ideas they have, we can move AMAC forward together," he added.

On his part, the Vice Chairperson-elect, Mohammed Nadabo, assured residents of an "open-door policy," stating that the administration would remain people-oriented.

"In some wards, they may need water; in others, it is education or infrastructure. We understand the peculiarities, and we will operate in tandem with what is available at our disposal so that we do not create a questionable impression in the minds of our citizens," Mr Nadabo said.