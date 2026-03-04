Nigeria: Plateau APC Reelects Rufus Bature As Chairperson At State Congress

The congress, which attracted a large turnout of party stakeholders, was attended by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, his deputy, Josephine Piyo, federal and state lawmakers, local government party leaders, and accredited delegates from across the state

The Plateau State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reelected Rufus Bature as its Chairperson at the party's state congress held on Tuesday in Jos.

The congress, which attracted a large turnout of party stakeholders, was attended by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, his deputy, Josephine Piyo, federal and state lawmakers, local government party leaders, and accredited delegates from across the state. Observers from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were also present.

The State Congress Committee chairperson, Oscar Yelwa, said the exercise was conducted peacefully and largely by consensus, describing it as a demonstration of the party's internal democracy.

He noted that the congress marked the formal inauguration of a new state executive to manage the affairs of the APC.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Bature pledged to reposition the party ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying the new executive would work to strengthen party structures across the state.

Mr Bature, who has previously served under former governors Joshua Dariye and Simon Lalong, as well as the current administration, said his reelection came with a renewed sense of responsibility to deliver a stronger and more united party.

Governor Mutfwang described the congress as "historic" and urged party members to close ranks and intensify grassroots mobilisation.

He challenged APC members in the state to actively recruit new members as part of efforts to expand the party's base.

The congress concluded without reported incidents, as party officials expressed optimism about the APC's prospects in Plateau State ahead of future elections.