Nigeria: Davido and Chioma Vacation in Hawaii Amid Former's N1billion Lawsuit

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, alias Davido, and his wife, Chioma, were enjoying quality time in Honolulu, Hawaii, unbothered about the 1 billion Naira lawsuit filed against the singer by the mother of his daughter, Imade, Sophia Momodu.

The pair who were reported as recently being in Hawaii appear to be on holiday while there. They are said to have travelled later to another location.

The couple appeared in videos posted online showing them presently whiling away time on the island.

Another video clip showed Davido and Chioma dancing to a song, showing off their dance moves.

In another video, Davido and Chioma were also shown hiking and zip lining, among other activities the area had to offer, conveying a silent message that the lawsuit does not ruffle them.

Media reports state that the lawyer standing in for Momodu, Bella Chukwu, in her custody battle with Davido, had filed a suit against the singer for cyberbullying, defamation, harassment and threat to life.

Davido is presently requested to publicly retract his defamatory statements on all his social media handles, tender an apology, and stop his associates from harassing her family.