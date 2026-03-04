Nigeria: Tinubu Swears in Tunji Disu As 23rd Inspector-General of Police

4 March 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday administered the oath of office to Tunji Disu, officially making him the 23rd Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

In the same session, the President also administered oaths to six new commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and two commissioners from the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

The event was attended by ministers, senior government officials, and family members of the appointees. Immediately after the ceremony, the FEC meeting commenced with a significant number of council members in attendance.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume, Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, National Security Adviser (NSA), and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Esther Walson-Jack, were present at the event, alongside several other ministers.

