Nigeria: World School Games - Athletes Displayed Discipline, Excellence - Lagos Govt

Lagos State government has said the state's student athletes who delivered a historic, medal-laden performance at the 2026 World School Games Olympia in Doha, Qatar, from January 29 to 31, embodied the Lagos spirit of confidence, discipline, resilience and excellence on the global stage.

The state government also disclosed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will host and formally receive the students in recognition of their outstanding achievement.

The victorious contingent, comprising students from Lagos schools, distinguished themselves across athletics, football and swimming in the Under-11, Under-13 and Under-15 categories.

According to the Lagos State Sports Commission, the reception is intended not merely to celebrate medals but to honour the discipline, teamwork, resilience and excellence displayed throughout the competition.

At the games, Lagos schools recorded an impressive medal haul and finished prominently on the overall leaderboards across age categories, further underscoring the State's growing dominance in structured school sports. Saint Saviour's School emerged first overall in the Under-11 category, affirming its commanding performance at that level. Grange School sustained its momentum by finishing second overall in the Under-13 category and third overall in the Under-15 category, demonstrating depth and consistency across divisions.

Across the three age groups, young athletes representing Saint Saviour's School, Grange School, Riverbank School, British International School, Lagos Preparatory & Secondary School, and Corona School competed with remarkable poise and proficiency in athletics, football, and swimming events.

In addition to the World School Games success, Sanwo-Olu will also honour Team Lagos athletes who represented Nigeria with distinction at the African Youth Games in Angola.

Reacting to the accomplishments, the Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr Lekan Fatodu, described the performances as a defining milestone for youth and school sports in Lagos State.

He said: "This historic performance by our schools and young athletes is a powerful demonstration of what is possible when talent meets structure, vision, and opportunity. These athletes not only won medals; they represented the Lagos spirit, confidence, discipline, resilience, and excellence on the global stage. We are immensely proud of every athlete, coach, school administrator, and parent whose collective effort produced this remarkable outcome."