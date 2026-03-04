Angola: Malaria Cases Decrease By 0.5pct in Lunda-Norte

Dundo — The province of Lunda-Norte recorded a 0.5 percent reduction in malaria cases in 2025, with 353,081 diagnoses, compared to 355,602 in the same period of the previous year, ANGOP has learnt.

The data was disclosed by the head of the local Public Health department, Heitor Andre, explaining that the decrease was a result of the various programs implemented by the health authorities to prevent and combat the disease in the region.

He said the Health Secretariat, together with social partners, will continue to reinforce the interventions defined in the national strategic plan for malaria prevention and control, with emphasis on the distribution of mosquito nets, early diagnosis and treatment of cases, monitoring, evaluation and epidemiological surveillance.

The health official pointed to the municipality of Dundo, the province's capital, as the most endemic, with 60,398 reported cases.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Without specifying the number of deaths, Heitor André indicated that of the diagnosed cases, 45,447 were hospitalized.

The official said the disease was concentrated mainly in at-risk groups, composed of women and children, with 16,670 cases registered among pregnant women and 11,623 in children under five years of age.

He stated that many people arrived late at health units, after resorting to traditional treatments and in churches, which increased the risk of complications and death, having appealed to people that, upon noticing symptoms of the disease, they should immediately seek hospitals for appropriate treatment.

The Lunda-Norte Health sector has 115 doctors, who provide services in five provincial-level hospitals, six municipal units, 80 medical posts, and 13 health centers.

With an estimated population of 1.7 million inhabitants, the province is composed of 19 municipalities: Dundo, Cambulo, Lucapa, Chitato, Caungula, Lubalo, Camaxilo, Luangue, Lóvua, Cuilo, Cuango, Capenda-Camulemba, Luremo, Xá-Muteba, Cassanje-Calucala, Xá-Cassau, Canzar and Cafunfo. JVL/QB/ALH/AMP