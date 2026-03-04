Gambia: Communication Bill 2025 Ignites Security, Privacy Concern in Parliament

The Honourable Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Mr Lamin Jabbie, has moved a motion for the second reading of the Communication Bill 2025, a piece of legislation described by lawmakers as both urgently needed and highly controversial.

Mr Jabbie stated that the bill is important in shaping The Gambia's digital future.

At its core, he said the bill seeks to modernise the outdated Communication Act 2009, establishing a comprehensive framework for electronic communications, broadcasting, media services, and e-commerce. "It promises to promote competition, attract investment, protect consumers, and ensure affordable access to high-quality networks. But beyond these economic and technical goals, the legislation has sparked a fierce debate over security, privacy, and the distribution of power in the digital age."

Hon. Alhagie Mbowe, Member for Lower Saloum, raised concerns about the bill's silence on surveillance powers. "While a 2022 amendment required security agencies to seek High Court approval before monitoring communications, the current draft leaves questions unresolved."

He stressed that safeguarding national defence and public safety cannot be compromised, warning that the balance between privacy and security must be clearly defined.

Hon. Fatou Cham, Member for Sanimentereng, questioned whether it has the capacity to oversee a rapidly evolving digital sector. Mr Jabbie acknowledged that institutional adjustments may be necessary to prevent structural bottlenecks once the bill is enacted.

Beyond security, the bill aims to boost the digital economy through legal recognition of electronic signatures, contracts, and transactions. It also tackles cybercrime, data protection, and the misuse of personal information; issues that have become increasingly urgent as more Gambians engage in online activities. Members highlighted the bill's potential to protect citizens, particularly women, from online fraud, harassment, and privacy violations.

While the legislation was widely praised as timely, several lawmakers called for caution, urging that it be referred to the relevant committee for detailed scrutiny and consultation with stakeholders. The Assembly agreed, referring the bill to the Assembly Business Committee for committal, ensuring a thorough review before final passage.

