Gambia: Pura Investigates Alleged Contaminated Fuel At Petroleum Depot

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) wishes to inform the public that it has received complaints from certain Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) concerning the quality of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) reportedly loaded from the Gam Petroleum Storage Facility.

Upon receipt of these complaints, PURA immediately activated its regulatory oversight mechanisms and commenced investigations in accordance with its fuel quality monitoring and Operator-to-Operator Complaint Resolution Framework. Fuel samples have been collected from relevant sources for independent laboratory analysis to verify compliance with established national fuel quality standards.

PURA is currently engaging the Gam Petroleum Depot and affected Oil Marketing Companies to obtain the necessary technical clarification while investigations remain ongoing.

At this stage, there is no confirmed evidence of widespread fuel quality failure, and the Authority wishes to assure the public that precautionary regulatory measures are being undertaken to safeguard consumers and maintain stability within the petroleum supply chain.

PURA remains committed to ensuring that all petroleum products supplied within The Gambia comply with approved technical and safety standards. Should any breach of regulatory requirements be established following the conclusion of investigations, the Authority will take appropriate enforcement action in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Members of the public who experience or suspect fuel quality issues are encouraged to promptly report such concerns to PURA through its Consumer Protection Hotline - 148, or through PURA's established consumer complaint channels to enable timely regulatory intervention.

Further updates will be communicated as investigations progress.

