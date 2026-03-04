Gambia: Bilal of Banjul Organises 2nd Takusani Qu'ranic Recitation to Promote Learning

Imam Ratib Alh. Cherno Alieu Mass Kah and Alh. Bai Sainey Secka, the Bilal of Banjul have organised the second edition of Takusani Al-Qu'ran recitation, a great initiative to promote Qu'ranic learning. Such events encourage students to memorise and recite the Quran, fostering a love for Islamic education.

The Takusani Al-Quran recitation event at King Fahad Mosque in Banjul on Saturday drew a notable crowd, including religious leaders and Islamic scholars. The presence of the Imam Ratib of Banjul and Committee of Banjul Muslim Elders highlights the significance of such events in promoting Qu'ranic learning and community engagement.

Speaking at the ceremony, Imam Cherno Alieu Mass Kah, the Imam Ratib of Banjul, said it is important to spread the message of God, which is contained in the Holy Qu'ran.

Imam Kah appreciated competition, emphasising the importance of such initiatives nationwide.

He highlighted the need to encourage similar events to promote Islamic education and values.

Alh. Bai Sainey Secka, the Bilal of Banjul explained the significance of the 2nd edition of Takusani Al-Quran recitation. He emphasised the importance of Qu'ranic learning, highlighting Banjul's rich history of Qu'ranic scholarship.

He mentioned notable figures like Cherno Adama Bah and Aja Maimuna Njie, who devoted their lives to Qu'ranic education.

He advised youth to focus on both secular and Qu'ranic education, saying it benefits both worlds. He also urged Ustasses to be more dedicated, assuring rewards from Allah.

He thanked President Adama Barrow for the peaceful environment in the country and appreciated Minister for Lands, Local Government and Religious Affairs, Hamat N.K. Bah for his support to 'Daras' and Imams.

He expressed gratitude to Mr. Masireh for sponsoring the event and supporting Banjul's Qu'ranic initiatives.

Imam Sulayman Bah of King Fahad Mosque, thanked the Bilal of Banjul for the initiative. He said the second edition of Takusani Al-Qu'ran recitation is a testament to his commitment to promoting Qu'ranic learning.

He added that events like this play a huge role in encouraging students to engage with the Qu'ran.

