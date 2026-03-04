Gambia: Former Assembly Clerk Appointed New NCCE Chairman

The former clerk of the National Assembly, Mr. Momodou A. Sise, has been appointed as the new chairman of National Council for Civic Education (NCCE), effective 1st March 2026.

The appointment was made by His Excellency, President Adama Barrow, acting in accordance with the NCCE Act 1998.

This landmark appointment follows the expiration of the tenure of the previous Council, led by the distinguished veteran broadcaster, Alh. Sering Fye. We take this opportunity to recognise and thank Chairman Fye and his outgoing team for their years of dedicated service to the nation.

Alongside the Chairman, the following professionals have been appointed as Council Members:

Mariama Chow

Fatou Sosseh Jallow

Momodou Wuri Jallow

Isatou Dabo

Mr. Momodou A. Sise is a seasoned administrator and a specialist in banking, finance, and parliamentary governance. He holds a Master's Degree in Management and brings over three decades of high-level experience in public institutions.

Mr. Sise's journey in public service began at the Department of Internal Audit and the Ministry of Trade, Regional Integration, and Employment.

He subsequently dedicated a significant portion of his career to the National Assembly of The Gambia, serving as Accountant, Senior Assistant Clerk, and Deputy Clerk for Administration and Finance, a position he held for nearly a decade.

From 2018 to 2024, Mr. Sise served as the Clerk of the National Assembly and Secretary to the National Assembly Authority. In this capacity, he was the principal procedural adviser to the Speaker and Honourable Members, providing expert guidance on parliamentary rules, precedents, and constitutional practices.

Mr. Sise is a recognised expert on the global stage and has been tasked with several responsibilities both nationally and internationally. His research and expertise span Public Sector Management, Public Finance, Governance and Economics.

