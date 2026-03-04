Gambia: 1st Tier - GPA Finish Top-Spot in 1st Round Despite Sharing Spoils With TMT

The Gambia Ports Authority have finished top-spot in the first round of the 2025\2026 Vista Bank-Baluwo sponsored Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League despite sharing spoils with TMT FC.

The Ferry Boys drew 1-1 with TMT FC in their week-15 tie played at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium on Sunday.

The Gambia Ports Authority came from behind to snatch a point against TMT FC to maintain top-spot in the country's Elite League.

The Ferry Boys bagged 28 points after fifteen league matches.

The Gambia Ports Authority will use the first round break to improve on their weaknesses before the start of the second round matches.

TMT FC occupy third-place from bottom on the First Division League table with 15 points in fifteen league outings.

The TMT Boys will use the first round break to reinforce themselves before the commencement of the second round matches.

