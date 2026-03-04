Gambia: BSC Inks D2m Contract With Mannasi for Construction of 2nd Pavilion At Bakau Mini Stadium

Bakau Sports Committee (BSC) on Friday 27th February 2026 signed a contract with Mannasi Architect and Construction Limited worth Two million Six hundred and fifty thousand Dalasis D2,000,650 for the construction of the second pavilion at the Bakau Mini Stadium.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, president of Bakau Sports Committee, Ousman Cho Drammeh, thanked Mannasi CEO and his team for brilliant work during the construction of the first pavilion at the Bakau Mini Stadium.

"We awarded the contract to Mannasi Architect Construction Limited because of their brilliant work during the construction of the first pavilion," Drammeh said.

Drammeh thanked the chairman of Award/Gala Dinner Committee and his team for their tremendous work, adding that match day tickets and team registrations cannot build a pavilion at the Bakau Mini Stadium.

He stated that his committee has raised Two million five hundred and eighty seven thousand Dalasis (D2, 587,000) after the successful hosting of the award night/gala dinner ceremony.

Drammeh praised Allah for making things easy for his committee.

He thanked partners for rendering support to Bakau Sports Committee.

Drammeh added that their aim is to make sure every year; they make one infrastructural development at the Bakau Mini Stadium

He stated that last year his committee constructed one pavilion, adding that this they are about to build the second pavilion this year to make sure fans coming to the mini stadium have place to sit and watch matches.

Drammeh stated that his committee has five development plans, adding that the first and second year is to build pavilions.

He further disclosed that they also plan to build basket and volleyball courts at the Bakau Mini Stadium come next year.

Drammeh thanked individuals and those in the Diaspora for their supports.

The signing ceremony was attended by stakeholders and Bakau Sports Committee members.

