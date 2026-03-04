Gambia: URR FA Reinstates Suspended Clubs Into 3rd Division After High Court Resolution

3 March 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Kawunding Camara in Urr

Upper River Regional Football Association (URRFA) has reinstated suspended clubs Kuteh Jumbulu FC, Niomuya United FC, Brifu FC and Tabading FC into the Upper River Regional Third Division League after a court ruling.

The quartets have regained their full membership status in the Upper River Regional Third Division League after High Court backed resolution.

The clubs will now participate in all regional football activities without discrimination.

Their return follows a dispute that was referred by the High Court to football authorities, leading to the formation of a tribunal by the Gambia Football Federation (GFF).

After negotiations through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), the tribunal's recommendations were endorsed by the High Court on 12th December 2025.

