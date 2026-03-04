Gambia: Youth Set to Address Socio-Economic Challenges in Gambia

Gambian youth are working hard to address their socio-economic challenges, including high unemployment, irregular migration, and political accountability.

Key initiatives include the National Youth Parliament's dialogue on migration, youth-led anti-corruption movements demanding justice, and structured national policies aiming for empowerment and development.

National Youth Parliament of The Gambia (NYP) is holding dialogues to combat irregular migration, focusing on saving lives and providing alternatives to desperate young people.

Youth groups are actively standing with activists such as Killa Ace to protest against exploitation and fight for justice, emphasising a united front across the continent.

Youth-led movements like Gambian Actions for Liberty and Accountability are demanding transparency in governance and threatening action if corruption is not addressed.

The National Youth Policy (2019-2028) and Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) are key frameworks working with the government to reduce unemployment and improve skills.

Regional Youth Committees are being inaugurated to foster grassroots leadership and encourage active participation in national development.

These efforts reflect a growing, unified movement among young Gambians to demand better opportunities, dignity, and a stronger voice in shaping their country's future.

Youth in The Gambia are increasingly ready to address economic challenges, political accountability, and social justice.

A youth-led movement, Gambians Against Looted Assets (GALA), has been vocal in demanding transparency regarding the sale of former President Jammeh's assets.

Their protests in late 2025 and early 2026 forced the government to release previously withheld details.

In May 2025 and continuing into 2026, young activists and public figures like artist Jizzle expressed solidarity with youth protesting against high internet costs.

The protests emphasise that affordable internet is essential for education and small businesses.

Solidarity campaigns frequently arise when youth leaders are detained. A notable example is the support for Killer Ace and others arrested during peaceful assemblies for better public services.

Some Gambian youth groups have held demonstrations in solidarity with regional leaders such as Burkina Faso's president Ibrahim Traore, reflecting a broader Pan-African sentiment among the younger generation.

Youth unemployment rate was approximately 10.17% in recent years.

Many young Gambians (roughly 25%) are actively seeking work and prioritize job creation as the top government investment.

Many youth solidarity walks and dialogues are centred on creating local opportunities to deter the dangerous "Backway" journey to Europe.

Organisations take vital steps to support Gambian youth, vulnerable communities during Ramadan