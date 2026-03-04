Liberia: 'Let Our Words Build, Not Break'

- Sen. Geevon Smith Call for Unity Ahead of 2029

River Cess County -- March 2, 2026 -- With Liberia's 2029 general elections slowly drawing closer, a strong message of peace and unity is echoing across River Cess County. Senator Wellington Geevon Smith is urging citizens to be intentional, responsible, and respectful in their words as political conversations intensify.

The Senator made the passionate appeal over the weekend in Boegeezay, Monweh Statutory District, while paying tribute at the funeral of the late Joseph Opa Robertson, former Statutory Superintendent of the district. What was meant to be a solemn gathering to honor a respected leader also became a moment of reflection about the future of the county.

Standing before citizens, political leaders, and community members, Senator Smith emphasized that elections should not be seasons of hostility.

According to him, the language people use during political campaigns can either strengthen community bonds or deepen divisions that take years to repair.

"As 2029 approaches, we must be mindful of how we speak to one another," he urged. "The words we choose today can shape the peace we enjoy tomorrow."

The Senator pointed out that in past elections, those declared winners often faced enormous challenges in healing post-election wounds. Relationships among families, friends, and communities were sometimes strained because of harsh rhetoric and personal attacks exchanged during campaign periods.

He warned that if citizens do not change their approach, the cycle of division could continue.

The funeral of Opa Robertson, which brought together several political actors from across the county, served as a symbol of unity despite political differences.

Senator Smith reminded the gathering that true leadership goes beyond winning elections--it is about leaving behind a legacy of respect and inclusion.

"We are all here today because of the way Opa Robertson played his politics," Senator Smith noted. His words underscored the idea that integrity, humility, and unity create lasting impact far greater than political rivalry.

As a former Superintendent himself and now a sitting Senator, Smith used the moment to reaffirm his earlier decision not to seek re-election in 2029. He made it clear that his desire is not centered on political ambition, but on seeing River Cess thrive in peace and togetherness.

"I may not be contesting again," he said, "but I will continue to live here. I want to live in a county that is peaceful, united, and focused on development."

He said elections are temporary, but the community is permanent. Political competition should never destroy the fabric of unity that holds River Cess together.