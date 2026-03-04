Liberia: Budget Outcomes Must Reflect Those Who Voted You

Diplomatic Corps Tells Legislators as LCPD Launched

Sinkor, Monrovia, Liberia, March 3, 2026 -- Cameroonian Ambassador to Liberia and Doyen of the Diplomatic Corps, H.E. Beng Yela Augustine Gang, has called on members of the Liberian Legislature to ensure that national budget outcomes genuinely reflect the interests and needs of the citizens who elected them.

Ambassador Gang delivered these remarks during the launch of the Joint Legislative Committee on Population and Development (LCPD) over the weekend. He emphasized that the committee's work reassures the diplomatic community that legislators will now, more than ever, channel their wisdom and energy toward translating budget investments into tangible improvements in human development.

"Such outcomes must be evident in the daily lives of those who voted for you--the humble populations who entrusted you with the dignity of serving at Capitol Hill. Your noble mission is to think for them, to think of them, and to tirelessly fight for them," he stated.

The Doyen pointed out that public institutions too often overlook the inseparable link between population and development, underscoring the vital connection that must guide policy and budget decisions.

According to Ambassador Gang, the LCPD's creation represents an open-ended, pioneering effort that will require collaboration with other legislative committees. He noted that such a comprehensive and inclusive approach is essential if the diverse expectations of the Liberian people are to be met.

"Liberians, like Cameroonians, expect certainties in access to health, education, nutrition, human rights, shelter, land for self-realization, finance, and transportation," he explained. "True, sustainable development rests on these pillars, which are crucial for social harmony and peace."

Ambassador Gang expressed his personal support for the committee, stating his hope that it will become a foundational force for peace in Liberia. He encouraged committee members to be inventive and dedicated, noting that their mission will require determination, creativity, and multitasking.

"Only through such committed efforts will development reach all Liberians, and the population rise to embrace homegrown progress," he concluded.

