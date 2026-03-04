Liberia: Minister Beysolow Nyanti Bags Honorary Doctorate in International Relations

The University of Liberia (UL) over the weekend conferred an honorary Doctorate in International Relations on Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, during the institution's 105th graduation ceremony held at the historic Fendell Campus.

The accolade, presented by UL Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Agnes Revees Taylor, recognized Nyanti's outstanding contributions to diplomacy, international cooperation, and the advancement of Liberia's foreign policy on the global stage.

The commencement drew a diverse crowd of government officials, university faculty, graduates, and distinguished guests. Among them were President Joseph Boakai, who delivered a laudatory address, and former Liberian diplomats who praised Nyanti's leadership.

The audience rose in a standing ovation as Nyanti accepted the degree, her hand clasped firmly with Dr. Taylor's as the university's seal was placed on the parchment.

"Your tireless dedication has not only elevated Liberia's voice in the United Nations and multilateral fora, but has also inspired a new generation of Liberians to engage in global affairs. May this honor fuel your continued service to our nation," he noted.

In its citation, UL highlighted several of Nyanti's achievements that have reshaped Liberia's diplomatic profile:

Dr. Agnes Revees Taylor, speaking on behalf of the university's Board of Trustees, explained the rationale behind the honor:

"The University of Liberia has a longstanding tradition of recognizing individuals whose work embodies the principles of scholarship, service, and global citizenship.

Minister Nyanti's career exemplifies those ideals.

By advancing Liberia's diplomatic relations and advocating for peace and development internationally, she has made an indelible impact that warrants this academic distinction."

Strategic UN engagement: Under her stewardship, Liberia secured a coveted non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027-2028 term, a move described by the university as "a testament to her strategic foresight and adept negotiation."

Bilateral and multilateral outreach: Nyanti has overseen the signing of trade and security agreements with the United States, European Union, and a coalition of West African states, deepening economic ties and regional cooperation.

Conflict resolution expertise: Prior to her ministerial appointment, she served as the United Nations Country Representative in South Sudan, where she coordinated humanitarian assistance and facilitated peace talks that contributed to the 2024 ceasefire agreement.

Showcasing Liberia on the world stage: The minister spearheaded Liberia's first international conference on post-conflict reconstruction, held in Monrovia in 2025, which attracted delegations from more than 30 countries and positioned the nation as a hub for diplomatic dialogue in West Africa. http://

