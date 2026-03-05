Liberia: Senator Moye Denies Corruption Allegations

Monrovia, Liberia - March 4, 2026 - The Office of Bong County Senator Prince K. Moye, Sr., Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget, has formally denied corruption allegations made by media personality Stanton A. Witherspoon during the March 3 broadcast of Spoon Talk, demanding an immediate retraction.

In a strongly worded press release, the Senator's office described the claims as "false, malicious, and defamatory," particularly the allegation that Senator Moye has used his influential legislative position for personal enrichment. Witherspoon had reportedly accused the lawmaker of "milking the country" through his role on the powerful budget committee.

The statement categorically rejected the accusation, arguing that Senator Moye's assets and business interests predate his entry into public service in 2011. According to the release, the Senator built his first home at age 17 and was engaged in cross-border trade, real estate, and agriculture across Guinea, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria before being elected to the National Legislature.

The office further maintained that his wealth stems from legitimate entrepreneurship, including significant agricultural investments such as what it described as one of the largest palm farms in Bong County.

Addressing another allegation raised on the program, the statement dismissed claims that Senator Moye influenced the appointment of deputy ministers within the Executive Branch. It emphasized that, under Liberia's Constitution, the authority to appoint heads of public institutions and their deputies rests solely with the President.

Beyond the personal rebuttal, the dispute underscores broader national concerns about political accountability, media responsibility, and the handling of corruption allegations in the public sphere. As Chairman of the Senate's budget committee, Senator Moye occupies a key oversight role in managing public finances, making transparency and credibility central to public trust.

The Senator's office accused Spoon Talk of amplifying unverified social media claims without adequate fact-checking and warned that failure to retract the statements could lead to further action. The release reaffirmed Senator Moye's commitment to fiscal responsibility, transparency, and development efforts in Bong County and nationwide.