Liberian Women Entrepreneurs Empowered Through Grant Access and Strategic Partnerships

Congo Town, Monrovia - March 5, 2026 - The Jewel Starfish Foundation (JSF), SATEC Liberia, and the Center for Public-Private Development (CEPDEV), in collaboration with the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), on Wednesday hosted a four-hour Entrepreneurial Readiness and Grant Access Support Initiative in Congo Town, bringing together 30 female-led businesses from across Monrovia to strengthen women's economic independence and expand access to continental funding opportunities.

The intensive session, held at the headquarters of the Jewel Starfish Foundation, focused on equipping women entrepreneurs with the technical skills and strategic guidance needed to successfully apply for the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme--a flagship African initiative that provides seed capital, mentorship, business training, and global exposure to emerging entrepreneurs.

The initiative comes at a critical time when unemployment and limited access to financing remain major national challenges, particularly for women and young people. Organizers described the dialogue as part of a broader effort to address economic inequality and empower women to contribute meaningfully to Liberia's development agenda.

Opening the program, Pekay Nyepon, Executive Director of Jewel Starfish Foundation, emphasized that the initiative goes beyond financial grants and seeks to build resilient, sustainable enterprises capable of transforming households and communities.

"This program is not just about funding," Nyepon said. "It is about building sustainable businesses that transform families, communities, and the nation."

Providing an overview of the event, CEPDEV's Head of Communication, Elkana Vah, underscored the importance of strategic collaboration among local institutions to unlock global opportunities for Liberian entrepreneurs. He noted that partnerships such as the one between JSF, SATEC Liberia, and CEPDEV demonstrate how collective action can bridge the gap between local potential and international funding platforms.

In his closing remarks, Abraham Varney, Founder and Team Lead of CEPDEV, praised participants for their dedication and encouraged them to view collaboration as a tool for accelerated growth.

"Growth happens faster when we work together," Varney stated, urging participants to sustain the networks formed during the session.

At the end of the program, participants received certificates of participation and engaged in networking exchanges aimed at fostering long-term business partnerships and peer support systems.

Organizers are now calling on female entrepreneurs across Liberia to prepare for future engagement sessions, urging private sector actors to invest in women-led enterprises and encouraging development partners to strengthen the country's grant-access ecosystem to ensure inclusive and sustainable economic growth.