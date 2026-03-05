Liberia Launches First Export Processing Center

In Landmark APM Terminals Liberia and GLS Group Partnership

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM -- March 5, 2026: Global Logistics Services Inc. (GLS Group) and APM Terminals Liberia have announced a strategic partnership to establish Liberia's first Export Processing Center (EPC).

The announcement was made at the Liberia-EU Business Forum in Brussels, marking a significant milestone in the nation's economic development and international trade relations.

The EPC initiative is designed to modernize and streamline the export process, bridging longstanding infrastructure gaps and enhancing Liberia's position in global markets.

Leveraging GLS Group's local logistics expertise and APM Terminals' world-class port operations, the center will provide Liberian businesses, especially Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), with unprecedented access to international trade opportunities.

Operational Excellence & Key Features: The EPC will serve as a centralized hub to eliminate historical bottlenecks that have hindered Liberian exporters.

Key operational features of the facility include:

Integrated Consolidation Hub: A dedicated space for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises(MSMEs) to consolidate smaller shipments into full container loads, lowering the entry costfor international trade.

On-Site Quality & Compliance Testing: To ensure "Made in Liberia" products meet stringentEU phytosanitary and quality standards before departure, reducing the risk of rejected cargo.

Standardized "OK TO LOAD" Workflow: "OK to Load" is the final approval that confirms allcustoms documentation, payments, and checks for an export shipment are completemeaning the cargo is cleared for loading onto a vessel.

The new workflow makes this process digital and much faster. It brings together all parties within the revenue collection and compliance chain for port cargo clearance. This includes the Customs department of the Liberia Revenue Authority, regulatory agencies including LACRA, FDA, Liberia Food Authority and others, for the issuance of licences and export permits.

By connecting all these agencies into a single, simple digital system, exporters spend less time on paperwork, avoid repetitive steps, and get faster clearance for their shipments.

Real-Time Cargo Visibility: 24/7 tracking and status updates, providing European buyerswith the transparency and reliability required for modern supply chains.

Empowering the Liberian Economy. The new Export Processing Facility is designed to catalyze economic development and diversification. It will offer comprehensive services, including cargo consolidation, process integrity checks, and specialized handling, which are expected to:

Reduce Export Costs: Lowering the financial barriers for local SMEs and large-scaleproducers.

Enhance Efficiency: Drastically reducing truck turnaround times and improving vesselfrequency at the Freeport of Monrovia.

Create Jobs: Generating high-value employment in the logistics, manufacturing, andtechnical sectors.

Enhancing EU-Liberia Multilateral Trade. As the European Union remains Liberia's main trading partner, this partnership is a key link to the "Everything But Arms" (EBA) initiative, facilitating duty-free access for Liberian exports to European markets. This B2B collaboration supports the EU-Liberia Business Forum's main goal: building sustainable partnerships that promote long-term growth.

Over the long term, this facility is expected to shift Liberia's economic profile from a raw material exporter to a value-added trading partner. This transition is vital to achieving the goals of the ARREST Agenda, particularly in Agriculture, Roads, and Trade, by creating a sustainable, private-sector-led engine for growth.

"This partnership is a testament to our commitment to bridging the infrastructure gap in Liberia," said Peter Malcolm King, Chairman & CEO of GLS Group. "By joining forces with a global leader like APM Terminals, we are providing Liberian exporters with the visibility, speed, and cost effectiveness they need to compete on a global stage."

Rachid Baho, Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia, added: "This is a defining moment for Liberia's trade ecosystem. At APM Terminals Liberia, we are committed to enabling efficient, resilient, and competitive trade. The Export Processing Center removes structural bottlenecks and positions the Freeport of Monrovia as a stronger, more reliable gateway for Liberian exports."

The signing ceremony was attended by senior representatives of Liberia's diplomatic mission in Europe and officials from the EU Delegation to Liberia, underscoring the broader economic significance of the agreement.

Those present at the signing included the Head of the European Union Delegation to the Republic of Liberia, H.E. Ambassador Nona Deprez; Managing Director of the National Port Authority, Hon. Sekou Dukuly; Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Hon. Augustine Ngafuan; Minister of Commerce and Industry, Hon. Magdalene Dagoseh; as well as other heads of government agencies.

About GLS Group: GLS Group is Liberia's premier indigenous logistics and supply chain management company, specializing in freight forwarding, warehousing, and end-to-end logistics solutions. With a focus on innovation and local empowerment, GLS is at the forefront of Liberia's infrastructure development. www.glsbusiness.com

About APM Terminals: APM Terminals operates one of the world's most comprehensive port and integrated inland service networks. As the concessionaire for the Freeport of Monrovia, APM Terminals Liberia is dedicated to world-class safety, operational excellence, and supporting Liberia's economic growth infrastructure. www.apmterminals.com