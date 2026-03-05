Nigeria: Full Statements El-Rufai Wrote in ICPC Custody

The ICPC is detaining Mr El-Rufai over various corruption allegations stemming from his time as the Kaduna State governor between 2015 and 2023.

The former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has described the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the "only surviving opposition political party" in Nigeria.

He stated this in one of the two statements he wrote last month in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), which is investigating him on various corruption allegations stemming from his time as the Kaduna State governor between 2015 and 2023.

Mr El-Rufai, who cast himself as a casualty of political victimisation, said he is only being investigated because of his membership in the opposition ADC.

The former governor, who defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to join the ADC last year, fell out with President Bola Tinubu in the aftermath of his failed nomination to serve as a minister in President Tinubu's cabinet in 2023.

He has been in ICPC custody since 19 February, after his release from days of detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which had detained him after he honoured an invitation on Monday, 16 February. Mr El-Rufai, who is facing prosecution by the State Security Service (SSS) over his claim of tapping National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu's phone call, remains in ICPC's custody as of the time of filing this report on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that in statements he wrote on 19 and 20 February at the ICPC custody, Mr El-Rufai refused to respond to allegations laid before him by the prosecutors, instead asking them to present them before a court where he would respond.

The statements were part of the supporting documents the ICPC filed along with its counter-affidavit to oppose Mr El-Rufai's N1 billion fundamental rights suit. Mr El-Rufai filed the suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja to challenge the propriety of a search conducted by ICPC agents supported by police operatives, at his residence on 5 February in Abuja.

Read the two hand-written statements Mr El-Rufai gave ICPC agents in custody.

His statement, written in ICPC custody on 19 February:

I have read the above cautionary statement and I understand its meaning and implication. I wish to voluntarily state, in the presence of my lawyer, Ubong Akpan, Esq., from the chambers of Ubong Akpan. My name is Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai. I was born in Dandawa, Katsina State, in 1960, and grew up mostly in Kaduna State.

I attended school in Kaduna, and went to Ahmadu Bello University from my first degree in Quantity Surveying. I also attended Harvard university and the University of London, among others. I studied Business Administration, Public Administration and Law, Public Administration and Law.

My working career spans quantity surveying consulting, mobile telecommunications and public service. I was Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (1999-2003), Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (2003-2007) and twice- elected Governor of Kaduna State (2015-2023). I am retired and live mostly in Egypt with half of my family and 96-year-old mother.

I am a leading member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the only surviving opposition party in Nigeria, which is the real reason you are investigating me.

In response to your question (and indeed all your questions), I have, on the advice of counsel, decided to exercise my right to silence. I will make no further statement or respond to any question. I believe that after nearly two years of intensive investigation, the ICPC should present its findings to a judicial tribunal and not to me. I will respond to any allegations in a court of law only.

This is because I do not believe these investigations amount to lawful entitlement, as in political persecution, which only a judge can decide upon. Thank you.

On 20 February, he wrote another statement:

In furtherance to my statement dated 19 February, 2026 and in the presence of my lawyer Ubong E. Akpan, I wish to state further that upon presentation of further documents and questions, I reserve my constitutional right to silence to all the documents and further questions. As clearly stated in my statement dated 19 February 2026, I will respond to these documents and questions only when presented in a Court of Law.