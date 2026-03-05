Nigeria Army Rescues Two Kidnap Victims, Arrest Suspected Gun Runner in Plateau, Kaduna

The Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Chinonso Oteh, says troops, deployed at Wase, rescued the victims during an aggressive patrol around Kukawa in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State

Troops of Operation Enduring Peace have rescued two kidnapped persons in Plateau State and intercepted a suspected gun runner in neighbouring Kaduna State, the military authorities said on Tuesday.

The Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Chinonso Oteh, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday. He said the troops, deployed at Wase, rescued the victims during an aggressive patrol around Kukawa in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

"As part of ongoing deliberate efforts and decisive offensive against criminal elements within our Joint Operations Area, troops deployed at Wase successfully rescued two kidnapped victims around Kukawa in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State," Mr Oteh said.

He explained that the troops encountered the kidnappers while they were moving the victims to a hideout.

"Troops who were on aggressive fighting patrol made contact with the criminals while they were conveying the victims to their hideouts. The criminals immediately abandoned the victims and fled into nearby bushes," he added.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the victims were abducted at gunpoint on 22 February 2026 from Mansur village in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State. Mr Oteh said the victims had been debriefed and efforts were ongoing to reunite them with their families. He added that troops were combing nearby bushes to apprehend the fleeing suspects and possibly rescue other victims.

In a related operation, troops deployed at Sanga in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State intercepted a suspected gun runner during a stop-and-search exercise at Kurmin Goro village.

Mr Oteh said the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Vincent Ibrahim, was arrested while allegedly transporting five locally fabricated rifles to an undisclosed destination in Kafanchan. "The suspect is currently in troops' custody, undergoing interrogation," he said.

The General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander of Operation Enduring Peace, Folusho Oyinlola, commended the troops for their alertness and decisive action. He assured residents of the task force's commitment to protecting lives and property.

The operations come amid heightened security concerns in Plateau State. In recent weeks, at least 30 people were killed in separate attacks across communities in Bassa and Barkin Ladi local government areas, prompting Governor Caleb Mutfwang to convene an emergency State Security Council meeting in Jos. The governor had warned against reprisals and road blockades after incidents involving attacks on travellers and villages.

Security agencies have since intensified patrols across flashpoints in Plateau and adjoining states as part of efforts to stem the violence and prevent further loss of lives.