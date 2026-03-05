Nigeria: Full List of 67 Items ICPC Recovered From El-Rufai's Abuja Home

The ICPC filed the list along with its counter-affidavit at the Federal High Court in Abuja to oppose a N1 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit instituted by Mr El-Rufai.

About 67 items in total were recovered by agents of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) during a search of the Abuja residence of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai last month, a court filing submitted by the anti-corruption agency has revealed.

The list comprises electronic devices, financial documents, as well as real estate and property records.

The ICPC filed the list along with its counter-affidavit at the Federal High Court in Abuja to oppose a N1 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit instituted by Mr El-Rufai to challenge the anti-corruption agency's search of his home in Abuja last month.

In the suit, Mr El-Rufai asked the court to declare the search illegal and bar the agency from relying on any item or information recovered during the exercise in any court proceedings.

He also sought N1 billion as compensation for the violation of rights he claimed the search amounted to.

But the ICPC urged the court in its counter-affidavit to dismiss the suit, maintaining that the search, witnessed by his son and wife, was carried out in line with the law.

The agency's counter-affidavit detailing its stance on the matter was accompanied by a series of supporting documents, including Mr El-Rufai's hand-written statements and the list of electronic devices recovered during the search.

A hand-written document also seen among the court filings contains the full list of all 67 items recovered from the house at 12 Mambilla Street, Asokoro, Abuja. PREMIUM TIMES summarised the list in an earlier report.

While Mr El-Rufai remains in ICPC custody, since his arrest by the operatives of the ICPC last month, his family has denied some claims in the ICPC's counter-affidavit, including alleged recovery of a phone-tapping device during the search.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) stalwart and President Bola Tinubu, has been in ICPC custody since 19 February, after his release from days of detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which had detained him after he honoured an invitation on Monday, 16 February.

Mr El-Rufai, who is facing prosecution by the State Security Service (SSS) over his claim of tapping National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu's phone call, remains in ICPC's custody as of the time of filing this report on Wednesday.

Below is the full list of items ICPC said it recovered from Mr El-Rufai's home. Some items on the list appear to be repetitive.

1. Folder containing El-Rufai's inverter details of stocks and folder containing El-Rufai's assets declaration form.

2. Two (2) Certificates of Registration of Business Name - Millennium

3. Individual Client KYC forms - Emirates Helida Home

4. Documents of Harmonized X Led-Taxlyne Nigeria - National Compliance Access lawyer

5. African Democratic Congress, Office of the National Welfare Secretary letter dated 24th Nov 2025

6. One (1) page document of domestic loans (2015-2023) with House approval - Kaduna State House of Assembly - FRN

7. Two (2) page list of foreign loans approved, those not approved and those without supporting documents from 2015 to 2023

8. Interim report of investigation in respective of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Mr. Jimmy, & Shizzabada

9. Ecobank Nigeria PLC shares Certificate, dated 03 Oct 2008

10. Wheaton - Office of Student Financial Services document

11. Update of outstanding ground rents/ charges owed by state by statutory R of O holders in the state dated 24th August.

12. Forwarding of Twenty (20) of Land files by Kaduna Geographic Information Service, dated 21/03/2023

13. HE Monthly expenses

14. House plan - Mambila Street

15. 2021 UBE Intervention Projects clotting

16. List of Ministry of Agriculture assets

17. Execution of Plot No. 26, Katuru Road, Unguwan Sarki, Kaduna

18. Nine (9) flash drives, 1 memory card, seven hard drives

19. Breakdown of approved recurrent expenditure for ADC Northwest second office (Jan-Dec 2026)

20. Re - Application for administrative bal. on self Recognisance for Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, pursuant to invitation dated 8th Jan 2026 - Document dated 16th Feb 2016 (3 copies)

21. Apple laptops & chargers (black)

22. 1 ZT phone

23. One (1) Blackberry phone

24. One (1) Nokia phone & battery

25. One (1) hard drive model SP0802N

26. One (1) MacBook Pro Apple Laptop & charger

27. Two (2) remarkeable paper tablet and two chargers

28. One (1) IDEOS phone

29. One folder containing eight rocket...

DEVICE LIST (Annexure A Items 1-14)

Item A1 - Storage, Sony HO-EGE

Item A2 - Storage, Transcend 1TB, Serial WX31AA

Item A3 - Storage, Serial 202721

Item A4 - Mobile Phone, Samsung

Item A5 - Mobile Phone, Toshiba

Item A6 - Mobile Phone, Nokia N95 8GB

Item A7 - Mobile Phone, BlackBerry

Item A8 - Mobile Phone, Google IDEOS

Item A9 - Storage, Samsung SP0802N

Item A10 - Tablet, reMarkable Tablet

Item A11 - Laptop, Apple MacBook Pro

Item A12 - Laptop, Apple MacBook Pro (Black)

Item A13 - Storage, Seagate FreeAgent Desk (10004B)

Item A14 - Mobile Phone, ZTE