Nigerian Military Retains Command of Operations Despite U.S. Support - Defence Minister

ABUJA -- Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd), has assured that the Nigerian Armed Forces will retain full command of all military operations within the country, even with the presence of US troops providing training, surveillance, and advisory support.

General Musa made the disclosure during the inaugural monthly operational briefing held at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Abuja. The session was attended by the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, service chiefs, and senior intelligence and operational officials.

Speaking on the role of US AFRICOM in Nigeria, the Defence Minister emphasized that American personnel are present solely to provide training and advisory assistance, while Nigerian commanders maintain operational control over all missions.

Colonel Timothy Antigha (Rtd), Special Adviser on Media to the Defence Minister, said the briefing highlighted the need for strengthened strategies against terrorism, insurgency, and banditry. He added that General Musa praised the dedication of Nigerian troops and reiterated the Ministry's commitment to their welfare and operational effectiveness.

"The briefing allowed the Minister to assess ongoing operations, provide strategic guidance, and ensure that Nigeria's security forces remain in full control of domestic military operations," the statement added.

The Defence Minister's clarification comes amid growing public interest in the presence of foreign troops in the country, particularly regarding the scope of their involvement in Nigerian security operations.