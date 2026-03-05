Burundian Journalist Sandra Muhoza Provisionally Released After Nearly 2 Years

Kampala — The Committee to Protect Journalists welcomes the provisional release of journalist Sandra Muhoza and calls on Burundian authorities not to oppose her appeal of her conviction.

On February 27, the public prosecutor at the court of appeal in the northern Ngozi region directed Muhoza's release on the condition that she remain in the province, report regularly to authorities, and not "obstruct the investigation" or "cause scandal by her conduct," according to a copy of the release order reviewed by CPJ. Muhoza was released on the afternoon of March 4.

Muhoza, a journalist with the privately owned online newspaper La Nova Burundi, was arrested in April 2024, and in January 2026 she was sentenced to four years in prison. She was convicted on charges of undermining Burundi's territorial integrity and inciting ethnic hatred in connection to comments she made in a journalist WhatsApp group. Her appeal against the conviction is ongoing and she is expected back in court on March 20 for a verdict.

"While we are very pleased that Sandra Muhoza is out of prison, her provisional release does not undo the injustice she endured," said CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Muthoki Mumo. "Sandra Muhoza will only be truly free when she is exonerated through Burundi's legal system. Her conviction should be overturned and she should be allowed to return to work without further harassment."

Muhoza had initially been sentenced to 21 months in prison in December 2024. However, a May 2025 court of appeal ruling found that the previous proceedings had been carried out by a court without jurisdiction, effectively overturning her conviction. She remained behind bars and authorities initiated new proceedings against her on the same charges in October 2025.

During her imprisonment, Muhoza was reported to be suffering ill health that affected her ability to walk. In December 2025, 127 African women journalists wrote to Muhoza, expressing solidarity and calling for her release.

Burundi remains a challenging environment for journalists. CPJ research has documented repeated prosecutions of media professionals under anti-state charges, as well as harassment and physical attacks against reporters.

CPJ did not receive immediate responses to requests for comment sent via messaging app to government spokesperson Jérôme Niyonzima.