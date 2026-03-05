Nigeria: El-Rufai Shuns ICPC Queries, Says Battle Will Be in Court

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has refused to respond to any allegations made against him while in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The former governor, in a two separate statements made at the ICPC custody, stated that he would not respond to any allegations except in the court.

Part of his statement written in ICPC custody on 19 February stated thus, "I have read the above cautionary statement and I understand its meaning and implication. I wish to voluntarily state, in the presence of my lawyer, Ubong Akpan, Esq., from the chambers of Ubong Akpan. My name is Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai. I was born in Dandawa, Katsina State, in 1960, and grew up mostly in Kaduna State.

"I attended school in Kaduna, and went to Ahmadu Bello University from my first degree in Quantity Surveying. I also attended Harvard University and the University of London, among others. I studied Business Administration, Public Administration and Law, Public Administration and Law.

"My working career spans quantity surveying consulting, mobile telecommunications and public service. I was Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (1999-2003), Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (2003-2007) and twice- elected Governor of Kaduna State (2015-2023). I am retired and live mostly in Egypt with half of my family and 96-year-old mother. I am a leading member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the only surviving opposition party in Nigeria, which is the real reason you are investigating me.

"In response to your question (and indeed all your questions), I have, on the advice of counsel, decided to exercise my right to silence. I will make no further statement or respond to any question. I believe that after nearly two years of intensive investigation, the ICPC should present its findings to a judicial tribunal and not to me. I will respond to any allegations in a court of law only."

Also on February 20, 2026, he made another statement, "In furtherance to my statement dated February 19, 2026 and in the presence of my lawyer Ubong E. Akpan, I wish to state further that upon presentation of further documents and questions, I reserve my constitutional right to silence to all the documents and further questions. As clearly stated in my statement dated 19 February 2026, I will respond to these documents and questions only when presented in a Court of Law."

The statements were part of the supporting documents the ICPC filed along with its counter-affidavit to oppose Mr El-Rufai's N1 billion fundamental rights suit.