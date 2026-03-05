Nigeria: Tax Reforms Will Reduce Poverty, End Multiple Levies - Shettima

5 March 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Vice President Kashim Shettima says the implementation of new tax reforms will eliminate the burden of multiple levies and charges on small businesses.

Shettima spoke on behalf of President Bola Tinubu at an interfaith breaking of fast for Ramadan and Lent held at the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that attendees included members of the Federal Executive Council, the Central Bank governor and other senior government officials.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Shettima said the reforms would also remove tax burdens on low-income earners and help reduce poverty.

He said the planning and implementation of the reforms were carefully designed to improve livelihoods.

"The same people who are shouting hoarse that the tax reform is meant to pulverise and pauperise the poor are far from the truth.

"We have to go out and tell the truth to the people. We have to educate them."

Shettima said officials must take government policies directly to Nigerians and counter misinformation.

He highlighted gains of the administration's economic reforms, including increased foreign exchange reserves and streamlined exchange rates.

He also cited the removal of fuel subsidy, which he said had benefited only a few for many years.

Shettima said the president demonstrated courage by addressing long-standing economic distortions.

"Three years down the road, the economy has bounced back," he said.

He urged government officials to actively communicate the administration's achievements to Nigerians and remain prepared to counter falsehoods propagated by opposition parties.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.