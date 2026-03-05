Nigeria: Tax Reforms Will Reduce Poverty, End Multiple Levies - Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima says the implementation of new tax reforms will eliminate the burden of multiple levies and charges on small businesses.

Shettima spoke on behalf of President Bola Tinubu at an interfaith breaking of fast for Ramadan and Lent held at the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that attendees included members of the Federal Executive Council, the Central Bank governor and other senior government officials.

Shettima said the reforms would also remove tax burdens on low-income earners and help reduce poverty.

He said the planning and implementation of the reforms were carefully designed to improve livelihoods.

"The same people who are shouting hoarse that the tax reform is meant to pulverise and pauperise the poor are far from the truth.

"We have to go out and tell the truth to the people. We have to educate them."

Shettima said officials must take government policies directly to Nigerians and counter misinformation.

He highlighted gains of the administration's economic reforms, including increased foreign exchange reserves and streamlined exchange rates.

He also cited the removal of fuel subsidy, which he said had benefited only a few for many years.

Shettima said the president demonstrated courage by addressing long-standing economic distortions.

"Three years down the road, the economy has bounced back," he said.

He urged government officials to actively communicate the administration's achievements to Nigerians and remain prepared to counter falsehoods propagated by opposition parties.

