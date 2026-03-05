Liberia: Calls for Reparations for War Victims Reechoes

Calls for reparations for victims of the Liberian civil crisis have resurfaced with renewed urgency, as policymakers, diplomats, and civil society leaders push for long-delayed implementation of recommendations contained in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Report.

At a high-level policy dialogue convened by the Ducor Institute at the EU Compound in Mamba Point, stakeholders described reparations as the most neglected pillar of the country's transitional justice process--one that could determine whether the country's peace matures into genuine reconciliation.

Backed by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the European Union, the dialogue sought to "reframe and expand" Liberia's transitional justice discourse, shifting attention from prosecutions alone to victim-centered remedies.

The country's civil conflicts, spanning from 1989 to 2003, left an estimated 250,000 people dead and countless others displaced, traumatized, or dispossessed. The 2003 Accra Peace Agreement ended active fighting, and the subsequent TRC was mandated to investigate abuses and recommend pathways to justice, including prosecutions, institutional reform, and reparations.

While Liberia has made democratic gains -- holding four successive elections and ensuring peaceful transfers of power -- implementation of the TRC's recommendations has lagged.

Dr. Aaron Weah, Director of the Ducor Institute, acknowledged the country's democratic strides but questioned whether peace has translated into genuine national healing.

"We've held four elections, and the transfer of power from one government to the next has been seamless," he noted. "But how much of this development trajectory has been more a function of state building and less of nation building?"

He argued that the persistent distrust between citizens and elites stems from incomplete transitional justice.

"Transitional justice remains a development choice that has been ignored, neglected, and sometimes partially engaged with," he stressed.

For many at the dialogue, reparations represent more than monetary compensation. They include acknowledgment, memorialization, psychosocial rehabilitation, restitution of property, and guarantees of non-recurrence.

Sweden's Ambassador, Karl Backéus, underscored this broader understanding.

"They include acknowledgment, memorialization, rehabilitation, restitution, and guarantees of non-recurrence," he explained, warning that incomplete justice undermines social cohesion.

Similarly, Governance Commission Commissioner Matthew B. Kollie, Jr., framed reparations as a moral imperative.

"They are not favors. They are essential to restoring dignity, healing wounds, and rebuilding trust between citizens and the state."

OHCHR Country Representative Christian Mukosa described reparations as one of the most overlooked aspects of transitional justice.

"Everyone talks about reparations, but it is very difficult and very complicated to realize them," he said. "Sometimes they come really late -- after years and years."

His caution reflected a broader reality: designing inclusive reparations policies decades after atrocities presents logistical, financial, and political challenges.

What Reparations Could Mean for Victims

For victims, reparations would represent official recognition that harm occurred and that the state acknowledges responsibility to repair it.

In practical terms, reparations could provide healthcare and trauma counseling for survivors, support education for children of war victims, restore confiscated or destroyed property, fund memorials and public acknowledgment ceremonies, and offer symbolic apologies and guarantees of non-repetition

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's July 2025 national apology to victims of civil war and political violence was described at the dialogue as a symbolic milestone. But stakeholders agreed that apology without policy risks becoming hollow.

"How do we design reparations for political activists of the 1970s who were 28 years old and are now in their late 70s?" Dr. Weah asked. "How do we approach reparations for a 15-year-old child of war who is now 51?"

These questions underscore the temporal complexity of Liberia's crisis, which stretches across pre-1980 political repression, the 1980 coup period, and the 14-year civil war.

Globally, reparations programs have played pivotal roles in post-conflict healing.

In South Africa, following the end of apartheid, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommended reparations alongside public truth-telling. While financial payments were modest, the process of acknowledgment and official apology helped foster a shared national narrative and reduce the risk of renewed conflict.

In Morocco, the Equity and Reconciliation Commission provided compensation and public recognition to victims of the "Years of Lead," contributing to institutional reforms and greater public trust.

In Colombia, the Victims and Land Restitution Law has provided compensation and land restitution to millions affected by decades of armed conflict, integrating reparations into a broader peace framework.

These models demonstrate that while reparations cannot erase trauma, they can institutionalize recognition, reduce grievances, and strengthen national cohesion when paired with broader reforms.

Despite strong advocacy, opposition to reparations remains significant within Liberia's political landscape.

Critics raise several concerns about financial constraints, noting that the country's fiscal space is limited--arguing that allocating substantial funds for reparations could strain public finances and divert resources from infrastructure, healthcare, and education. Some fear that reopening debates about past atrocities could inflame tensions, especially if prosecutions accompany reparations.

Determining who qualifies as a victim--and verifying claims decades later -- presents administrative hurdles that critics say could lead to fraud or favoritism. There are also concerns that powerful figures implicated in the TRC Report may resist reparations frameworks that could expose them to scrutiny or financial liability.

These arguments reflect not only economic caution but political calculation.

Courts and the Road Ahead

The establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court and a National Anti-Corruption Court, currently under legislative consideration, could integrate reparations into judicial processes.

Executive Director of the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia (OWECC-L), Cllr. Jallah A. Barbu, emphasized inclusivity.

"This is a process and not an event," he said. "Every stakeholder is key."

Mukosa of OHCHR reinforced the urgency:

"Transitional justice is not a sprint; it's a marathon. But let us not take too much time. Those who suffered are waiting."

Liberia now stands at a pivotal juncture. Democratic consolidation has advanced, but social healing remains incomplete.

Reparations could serve as a bridge between past suffering and future stability -- transforming abstract acknowledgment into tangible restoration. Yet without political will, funding mechanisms, and transparent implementation, the promise may falter.

As Commissioner Kollie urged, the challenge is to "transform recommendations into commitments, and commitments into action."

Whether Liberia embraces reparations as a cornerstone of reconciliation or continues to defer the issue may ultimately determine whether its peace evolves into durable national unity -- or remains an unfinished chapter in its post-war recovery.