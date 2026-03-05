Nigeria: Scores Killed, Abducted As Boko Haram/ISWAP Invade Borno Community - Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) has confirmed the killing of an unspecified number of civilians, soldiers and terrorists when armed members of Boko Haram/ISWAP invaded Ngoshe last Tuesday evening.

He called for a serious military operation in Sambisa Forests and the Mandara Mountains to stem the tide of terrorists causing havoc in Southern Borno.

Ndume strongly condemned the attack, commiserated with the families of those killed and wished the injured ones quick recovery.

Ngoshe is one of the newly resettled communities around the Mandara Mountains located in Gwoza Local Government Area in Southern Borno.

The senator, in an interview on Thursday morning, also said the details about the unfortunate incident are still sketchy, but maintained that many of the fleeing terrorists were neutralised by the air component of the Joint Task Force North East 'Operation HADIN KAI', lamenting that the Chief Imam of Ngoshe and some elders and soldiers were among those killed, with over 100 people still missing or abducted during the attack, while thousands of civilians, mostly women and children are displaced and currently taking refuge in Pulka Community.

He added that the military base was dislodged, with some major equipment destroyed, including residential houses and property worth millions of naira set ablaze.

Security sources said the insurgents launched the attack shortly after residents broke their fast in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

According to the source, the insurgents overwhelmed the military formation with superior firepower during the assault.

But according to Senator Ndume, the ongoing Operation DESERT SANITY V in Sambisa Forests by troops, which has started yielding positive impact, should not be intermittent, and called on President Bola Tinubu to equip security agencies with fighter jets and other technological weapons to end the lingering terrorists' activities.

He alleged that the military or Nigerian security agencies do not have enough Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, but use only Ak47 rifles with some equipment at the frontlines, while terrorists use sophisticated Rocket-Propelled Grenades (RPGs), Anti-Aircraft Machine Guns, drones and other technological weapons to attack and succeed in targets.

His words: "I can confirm to you the killing of unspecified number of civilians, soldiers and terrorists when armed members of Boko Haram/ISWAP invaded one of my communities, Ngoshe.

"I strongly condemn the attack. Let me commiserate with families of those killed and wish the injured ones quick recovery.

"Let me also reiterate that the inability of the military to have a stationed attack helicopter(s) in the whole of the North East is a serious threats, even the few attack helicopters or fighter jets and Tucanos that were available have relocated to the North West and Central, which is very difficult to access them when there is strike in any parts of the North East.

"As it is, details about the unfortunate Ngoshe incident are still sketchy, but information at my disposal revealed many of the fleeing terrorists were neutralised by the air component of the Joint Task Force North East 'Operation HADIN KAI'. Unfortunately, the Chief Imam of Ngoshe and some elders and soldiers were among those slaughtered or killed. More so, over 100 people are still missing or abducted during the attack, while thousands of Civilians, mostly women and children, are displaced and currently taking refuge in Pulka Community.

"The Military Base was dislodged with some major equipment destroyed, including residential houses and property worth millions of naira set ablaze.

"As I speak, I was informed that the General Officer Commanding 7Div, Brigadier General Ugochukwu Unachukwu and the Brigage Commander of Gwoza are right now in Ngoshe to ensure civil authority is restored back, as we have started liaising with Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the Chairman of Gwoza local government area to immediately provide relief items to the displaced persons in Pulka Community," Ndume explained.

Besides, the Senator said: "The ongoing Operation DESERT SANITY V in Sambisa Forests by troops should not be intermittent. I call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to equip security agencies with fighter jets and other technological weapons to end the lingering terrorists' activities.

"It is pathetic that the military or Nigerian security agencies do not have enough Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, but only use Ak47 rifles with some few equipment at frontlines, while terrorists use sophisticated Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs) Anti-Aircraft Machine Guns, drones and other technological weapons to attack and succeed in targets," Ndume alleged.

He however commended the efforts of Borno State Government under the leadership of Governor Babagana Zulum and the security forces for their unwavering sacrifices and support in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists, noting that such efforts led to the resettlement of millions of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) back to the liberated communities in the North East, particularly in Borno.

Meanwhile, apparently worried by the latest attack, the Committee Chairman and Secretary of Appeal for Assistance to Ngoshe People who are in distress, Mal. Idrissa Hamman, and Engr. Aliyu Shehu said in a joint social media post on Thursday that there is need for urgent support to the victims.

"We humbly write to seek your urgent support for our brothers and sisters who have been displaced from Ngoshe and are currently taking refuge in Pulka. Many of them are living under extremely difficult conditions and lack basic necessities for daily survival.

"In view of this humanitarian situation, we are earnestly appealing for your kind support, either in cash or in kind to assist these vulnerable families. As a matter of urgency, we are particularly soliciting the following items: Clothes, Shoes, Blankets, Buckets, Food items and other essential household items.

"This humanitarian initiative is being coordinated under the platform of the Gwoza Youth Forum.

"The Chairman of the Committee for this initiative is Mal. Idirisa Hamman, while the Secretary is Engr. Aliyu Shehu & BK Glavda as Member.

"For further inquiries, contributions, or coordination, please contact: 0806 273 1228, +234 803 431 5909, 0903 868 9318 & 09061779862.

"Your generosity, compassion, and solidarity during this critical period will go a long way in restoring hope and dignity to the displaced members of our community. May the Almighty reward your kindness abundantly," they wrote.